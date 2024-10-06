Matches (9)
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Gwalior, IND vs BDESH, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), Gwalior, October 06, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
W
T
Bangladesh
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
5 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 163.21 SR
IND5 M • 124 Runs • 31 Avg • 174.64 SR
BAN10 M • 236 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 126.2 SR
BAN9 M • 153 Runs • 21.86 Avg • 93.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 12.66 SR
BAN10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 11.66 SR
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2897
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
