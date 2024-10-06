Matches (9)
India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I at Gwalior, IND vs BDESH, Oct 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), Gwalior, October 06, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India FlagIndia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
5 M • 142 Runs • 28.4 Avg • 163.21 SR
Abhishek Sharma
5 M • 124 Runs • 31 Avg • 174.64 SR
Towhid Hridoy
10 M • 236 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 126.2 SR
Litton Das
9 M • 153 Runs • 21.86 Avg • 93.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
Washington Sundar
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.27 Econ • 13.2 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.89 Econ • 12.66 SR
Rishad Hossain
10 M • 18 Wkts • 6.8 Econ • 11.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Mayank Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2897
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days6 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Bangladesh in India News

Mayank's fitness, Jadeja's replacement among India's priorities in Bangladesh T20Is

Also, several IPL franchises will be keeping a keen eye on the series as it could impact their retention strategy ahead of the auction

Mayank's fitness, Jadeja's replacement among India's priorities in Bangladesh T20Is

Rohit hopes 'exceptional' series against Bangladesh doesn't go 'unnoticed'

India captain also praises his fielders, saying some crucial catches hastened their push for victory in Kanpur

Rohit hopes 'exceptional' series against Bangladesh doesn't go 'unnoticed'

Rohit Sharma's legacy: Rewiring his generation, encouraging the next

He has transformed himself and his multi-faceted team to prioritise winning above all else

Rohit Sharma's legacy: Rewiring his generation, encouraging the next

India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa in tussle to make WTC final

Bangladesh's chances took a huge dip after their 2-0 series loss to India, who in turn need at least four more wins and two draws from eight Tests to secure their place in the top two

India, Australia, Sri Lanka and South Africa in tussle to make WTC final

Ashwin: It 'most certainly' helps for India to have just a few Test centres

While he feels there are a few positives to playing at different venues, he took the example of how England and Australia have fixed Test centres

Ashwin: It 'most certainly' helps for India to have just a few Test centres
