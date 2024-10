Arshdeep Singh rises up to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

India's left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh has risen to joint-eighth among bowlers in the latest update to the T20I rankings. This comes on the back of his Player-of-the-Match performance of 3 for 14 in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Arshdeep went up by eight places and is level with South Africa's Anrich Nortje in the top 10. He also achieved his career-best rating points tally - 642.