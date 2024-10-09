Matches (7)
Arshdeep Singh rises up to joint No. 8 among bowlers in latest T20I rankings

Hardik Pandya climbed four places up to No. 3 among T20I allrounders after contributing in India's win against Bangladesh

ESPNcricinfo staff
09-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Arshdeep Singh dismissed both openers in his first two overs, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Gwalior, October 6, 2024

Arshdeep Singh took 3 for 14 in the first T20I against Bangladesh  •  BCCI

India's left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh has risen to joint-eighth among bowlers in the latest update to the T20I rankings. This comes on the back of his Player-of-the-Match performance of 3 for 14 in the first T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior on Sunday. Arshdeep went up by eight places and is level with South Africa's Anrich Nortje in the top 10. He also achieved his career-best rating points tally - 642.
Arshdeep's team-mate Hardik Pandya, meanwhile, moved up four places to No. 3 among T20I allrounders. After sharing the new ball with Arshdeep and bagging 1 for 26 in four overs against Bangladesh, Pandya smashed an unbeaten 39 off just 16 deliveries. Thirty-two of those runs came in boundaries as India finished the 128-run chase with 49 balls to spare. The win gave India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
While the bowlers' rankings continue to be led by legspinner Adil Rashid, his England team-mate Liam Livingstone and Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee form the top two on the T20I allrounders' charts.

Ireland trio gain in ODI rankings

Ireland beat South Africa by 69 runs to wrap up the ODI series with a consolation win, and batter Curtis Campher, who scored 34 in the win, climbed up two places to No. 62 among batters.
Seamers Craig Young and Graham Hume were beneficiaries too, although Ireland lost the series 2-1. Young's seven wickets in three games - including 3 for 40 in the win - helped him rise 12 spots to No. 44, while Hume, who also bagged 3 for 29 in the third ODI against South Africa, jumped 23 places up to No. 47.
