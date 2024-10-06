Matches (4)
1st T20I (N), Gwalior, October 06, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(13.5/20 ov) 93/7
India FlagIndia

India chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.72
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 44/3 (8.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:BAN 126
India hand debuts to Mayank and Reddy, ask Bangladesh to bat first

Parvez Hossain Emon replaced Tanzid Hasan from the XI Bangladesh had played in their last T20I

Sidharth Monga
06-Oct-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy show off their India caps, India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Gwalior, October 6, 2024

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy show off their India caps  •  BCCI

Toss India chose to field vs Bangladesh
India handed out two debuts at a debuting venue - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior - on Sunday. Tearaway quick Mayank Yadav and seam allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy were handed caps before the toss, and were going to be called into action immediately as India chose to field after winning the toss. Tilak Verma, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana missed out from the Indian squad.
Sanju Samson was likely to open with Abhishek Sharma in an unusual India XI with up to eight bowling options. Riyan Parag and Abhishek were the two part-time spin options to go with seam allrounders in Hardik Pandya and Reddy. Varun Chakravarthy made his international comeback after having last played in November 2021 as India's lead spinner in this XI.
Playing their first T20I since the World Cup in the West Indies, Bangladesh went in with a more standard combination of three specialist fast bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. Opening batter Parvez Hossain Emon replaced Tanzid Hasan from the last XI Bangladesh had played. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and legspinner Rishad Hossain made up the spin attack.
India: 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Sanju Samson (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Riyan Parag, 5 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Varun Chakravarthy, 10 Mayank Yadav, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Bangladesh: 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Parvez Hossain Emon, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Towhid Hridoy, 5 Mahmudullah, 6 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Rishad Hossain, 9 Shoriful Islam, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Parvez Hossain Emon
bowled89
Litton Das
caught42
Najmul Hossain Shanto
caught2725
Towhid Hridoy
caught1218
Mahmudullah
caught12
Jaker Ali
bowled86
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
not out2016
Rishad Hossain
caught115
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total93(7 wkts; 13.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>