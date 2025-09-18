Mohammad Nabi's five sixes in final over takes Afghanistan to 169 against SL

Afghanistan 169 for 8 (Nabi 60, Rashid 24, Thushara 4-18) vs Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka dominated proceedings for 18 out of 20 overs, but in those two overs, Afghanistan and Mohammad Nabi grabbed the momentum, and indeed the upper hand, as Afghanistan tore into Sri Lanka - primarily Dunith Wellalage - to score a whopping 49 runs off the final two overs and end on 169 for 8.

Nabi ended on an incredible 60 off 22 balls, run out off the final delivery of the innings, as he saved his best for last against Wellalage, who had earlier dropped Nabi when he was on 6.

For context, Wellalage, a left-arm spinner, was left to bowl the final over after Maheesh Theekshana had been left out of the XI, and the seamers had been bowled out earlier in the innings. That gamble seemed to have paid off for large parts of this innings, as Nuwan Thushara picked up figures of 4 for 18, while Chameera was unlucky to go for 50 runs in his four.

Dasun Shanaka, the nominal fifth bowler, had gone for 29 runs, but picked up a wicket, while Wanindu Hasaranga had gone wicketless but was miserly in giving away just 18. But none of that accounted for leaving Wellalage against Nabi, a specialist spin hitter, at the last.

Wellage attempted to bowl quick and flat, but he was no match as ball after ball was sent into the stands - over long-off and cow corner, time and time and time and time and time again. It was a brutal display of hitting, and one that a player as young as Wellalage will do well to try and put out of his mind sooner rather than later.