Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to face each other for round two on September 21
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will begin the Super Four round on September 20
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will take on each other to begin the Super Four stage of Asia Cup 2025 on Saturday. By knocking Afghanistan out of the tournament in the penultimate group-stage game in Abu Dhabi, Sri Lanka ensured they progressed to the next round unbeaten, along with Bangladesh from Group B.
India and Pakistan had confirmed their spots from Group A after Pakistan's win against UAE on Wednesday. That means the second India vs Pakistan game in the tournament will be played on September 21 in Dubai. India had beaten Pakistan in their group-stage fixture in Dubai and are undefeated ahead of their game against Oman, which will close out the first round.
Pakistan will get a day's break before they take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. But Bangladesh will have play on consecutive days as they take on India on September 24 and Pakistan the next day. Both matches are in Dubai.
India and Sri Lanka will conclude the Super Four stage on September 26 in Dubai. The two teams topping the table will play in the final on September 28, also in Dubai. The teams will not carry any points from the group stage into the Super Four round.