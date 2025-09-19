Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan to face each other for round two on September 21

Pakistan will get a day's break before they take on Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi. But Bangladesh will have play on consecutive days as they take on India on September 24 and Pakistan the next day. Both matches are in Dubai.

India and Sri Lanka will conclude the Super Four stage on September 26 in Dubai. The two teams topping the table will play in the final on September 28, also in Dubai. The teams will not carry any points from the group stage into the Super Four round.