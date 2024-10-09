Matches (7)
IRE vs SA
Women's T20 World Cup
PAK vs ENG
Sheffield Shield

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Delhi, IND vs BDESH, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Delhi, October 09, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
India FlagIndia
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
1:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Abhishek Sharma
6 M • 140 Runs • 28 Avg • 179.48 SR
SA Yadav
5 M • 124 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 190.76 SR
Towhid Hridoy
10 M • 190 Runs • 21.11 Avg • 120.25 SR
Najmul Hossain Shanto
10 M • 175 Runs • 19.44 Avg • 99.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Ravi Bishnoi
8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
Washington Sundar
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 13.09 SR
Mustafizur Rahman
10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 13.05 SR
Rishad Hossain
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 12.7 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
Suryakumar Yadav (c)
Batter
Abhishek Sharma 
Allrounder
Arshdeep Singh 
Bowler
Harshit Rana 
Bowler
Nitish Kumar Reddy 
Batting Allrounder
Hardik Pandya 
Allrounder
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Ravi Bishnoi 
Bowler
Sanju Samson 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jitesh Sharma 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rinku Singh 
Middle order Batter
Varun Chakravarthy 
Bowler
Washington Sundar 
Bowling Allrounder
Mayank Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 2898
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
Match days9 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Bangladesh in India News

Varun Chakravarthy's emotional rollercoaster

Usually one for few words and fewer expressions, Varun looked to be in a state of contentment on Sunday, even affording a smile

Bangladesh are behind the curve in T20I cricket, and it shows

It's reached a point of stagnation - there are no new ideas and they seem to be stuck in the mid-2010s in an ever-evolving format

Varun Chakravarthy: 'It feels like a rebirth'

Varun Chakravarthy, playing for India again after almost three years, got three wickets in a big win over Bangladesh

New-look India blow away Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead

Arshdeep, Varun ran through Bangladesh's batters before India got home with 49 balls to spare

Dube out of Bangladesh T20Is with back injury; Tilak named replacement

Tilak will link up with the squad in Gwalior on Sunday morning

