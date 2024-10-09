Matches (7)
India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I at Delhi, IND vs BDESH, Oct 09 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd T20I (N), Delhi, October 09, 2024, Bangladesh tour of India
Recent Performance
Last five matches
India
W
W
W
T
W
Bangladesh
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND6 M • 140 Runs • 28 Avg • 179.48 SR
5 M • 124 Runs • 24.8 Avg • 190.76 SR
BAN10 M • 190 Runs • 21.11 Avg • 120.25 SR
10 M • 175 Runs • 19.44 Avg • 99.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND8 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 15.5 SR
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 13.09 SR
10 M • 17 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 13.05 SR
BAN10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.89 Econ • 12.7 SR
Squad
IND
BAN
Player
Role
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 2898
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.10
|Match days
|9 October 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Bangladesh in India News
Varun Chakravarthy's emotional rollercoaster
Usually one for few words and fewer expressions, Varun looked to be in a state of contentment on Sunday, even affording a smile
Bangladesh are behind the curve in T20I cricket, and it shows
It's reached a point of stagnation - there are no new ideas and they seem to be stuck in the mid-2010s in an ever-evolving format
Varun Chakravarthy: 'It feels like a rebirth'
Varun Chakravarthy, playing for India again after almost three years, got three wickets in a big win over Bangladesh
New-look India blow away Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead
Arshdeep, Varun ran through Bangladesh's batters before India got home with 49 balls to spare