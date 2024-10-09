Bangladesh bowl in must-win game against unchanged India

They might as well have not gone out for the toss. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wanted to bowl first expecting dew later on. India captain Suryakumar Yadav expected the same dew but wanted to challenge his bowlers with a wet ball so he wanted to bat first. When it came down to the formalities, Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl first.

In its latest avatar, Delhi has become a high-scoring T20 venue, a far cry from the slow and low pitch it used to be. So in usual course of events, it makes sense to want to bowl first if it is a must-win game for you. However, confoundingly, during the IPL, five sides won the toss and decided to chase only to lose the game.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing back the highly impressive Tanzim Hasan, who was the pick of their bowlers at the T20 World Cup earlier this year. Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam missed out. India retained the XI that won comfortably in the series opener is Gwalior.

India 1 Sanju Samson (wk), 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rinku Singh, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Mayank Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Varun Chakravarthy