Salman Agha: 'If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left?'

There is no sign that Pakistan 's fast bowlers will rein in the aggression they put on display during the side's most recent game against India last week . On the eve of the Asia Cup final, captain Salman Agha said he fully supported his team-mates' right to impose themselves on both the game and the opposition so long as things don't go too far.

"If someone wants to be aggressive on the ground, then why not," Agha said at a press conference. "If you deprive a fast bowler of their aggression, then what's left? Every player knows how to deal with their emotions. I give players license to react the way they want at the ground. As long as they're not disrespecting anyone and stay within the line, I have no issues with that."

"I've been playing cricket since 2007 professionally. I've never seen no handshakes between two teams. My dad is a huge fan of cricket and used to tell me about its history. He never told me about any game where there's not been a handshake. I've heard it's never happened before.

"When India-Pakistan games took place in even more tense situations, handshakes always happened. Not to have handshakes is not good for cricket. If someone wants to be aggressive, whether they're from my team or their team, I have no issues with that, but you should shake hands at the end of it."

As things stand, it is almost certain that there will be no handshakes before or after the final.

India have, over the past fortnight, attempted to distance themselves from the idea that a game against Pakistan is any more significant than others. Agha's outlook was different.

"It would be wrong to say a Pakistan-India match doesn't carry more pressure," he said. "It's the final. There'll be a similar amount of pressure on both sides. The pressure of a final is different, of course.

"We can't control what's happened out of the ground. One of our philosophies is to not worry about what we can't control. We are not focused on what people on the outside are saying. We're here to win the Asia Cup and that's our only focus."

Agha himself has had a near-negligible impact on the tournament. Thirty-one batters have scored more runs than him in the competition, with all of them getting those runs at more than a-run-a-ball. Agha's strike rate, meanwhile, is 78.04.

Agha admitted this tournament has been a struggle for him personally, even as he led his side to just their second Asia Cup final in 11 years. "My performance hasn't been up to the level it should have been and I am working on that. In T20 cricket, strike rate is important, but at the end of the day, you have to see what the situation demands and the team needs. It's not necessary to play with a strike rate of 150 if the pitch or the situation doesn't demand it. You should play according to the situation."

Pakistan have gone with the same side over the past three games, not that there aren't issues with the playing XI. Saim Ayub continues to search for form with the bat, having now scored four ducks in six games. The bowling, in general, has bailed out the batting, particularly when they've had to take first strike, which is all but one game this tournament.