Former selectors 'surprised' that Jalaj Saxena has never played for India

Few moments in cricket commentary have landed with such awkward irony as the one that played out on Wednesday during Maharashtra's Ranji Trophy game against Kerala

Ankola mused on air that it was "very surprising" that Saxena had never played for India. Chetan, quick to respond, added with a laugh, "Salil, you used one word 'very surprising', but let me tell you, we were both former selectors." Ankola responded to Chetan, "And you were the chairman!" Chetan finished the conversation by saying, "Fingers must've been raised at us as well."

When they showed Jalaj Saxena's domestic stats one commentator said he has such great stats but it's surprising that he hasn't played for India and the other commentator replied



"Surprisingly" both of us were the selectors and you were the chairman.

It was light banter between the two, but it hit a nerve. The internet quickly pointed out that between them, Ankola and Chetan - the latter as chairman, in two stints - had overseen selection windows spanning nearly four years between 2020 and 2024, a period during which Saxena continued to top domestic charts without a call-up.

Since his first-class debut in December 2005, no one has taken more Ranji Trophy wickets than Saxena. Last season, he became the first cricketer to score 6000 runs and take 400 wickets in the tournament's history.

Nearly two decades in, Saxena has moved from Kerala to Maharashtra this season. In an interview with ESPNcricinfo earlier this year, Jalaj said he had "made peace with not representing India" and that his "heart and emotions are with first-class cricket".