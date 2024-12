ICC rankings: Wolvaardt replaces Sciver-Brunt as No. 1 batter

Wolvaardt, who had previously occupied the No. 1 spot in the rankings following the 2022 World Cup , made scores of 59 not out and 35 against England. Wolvaardt moved up one place to take the top spot from England's Nat Sciver-Brunt , who dropped to third in the rankings following scores of 0 and 20 from the first two matches. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at No. 2.