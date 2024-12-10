ICC rankings: Wolvaardt replaces Sciver-Brunt as No. 1 batter
Australia's Ellyse Perry moves up to fourth following her scintillating century against India
South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt has reclaimed her place as the top-ranked batter in women's ODIs, following a strong start to the home series against England.
Wolvaardt, who had previously occupied the No. 1 spot in the rankings following the 2022 World Cup, made scores of 59 not out and 35 against England. Wolvaardt moved up one place to take the top spot from England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, who dropped to third in the rankings following scores of 0 and 20 from the first two matches. Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is at No. 2.
Chloe Tryon was the other South African batter to make notable gains in the rankings, moving up eight spots to joint-17th after scoring 45 in the second ODI. Among the bowlers, Marizanne Kapp jumped three places to go sixth on the list while also maintaining her position as the No. 1 allrounder.
Several Australian players also improved their rankings following the team's dominant start to the home ODI series against India, which they currently lead 2-0. Most notably, Ellyse Perry vaulted up to fourth in the batters' list after stroking a 75-ball 105 in Brisbane, while veteran seamer Megan Schutt climbed to second in the bowlers' rankings having taken six wickets in the series so far.
In the T20I rankings, Ireland youngster Orla Prendergast made the biggest gains this week, entering the top 10 allrounders' list. Prendergast played a key role in Ireland's series sweep against Bangladesh, scoring 54 runs and taking ten wickets. She is now joint-ninth in the rankings.