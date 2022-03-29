Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana the only Indians in the top ten list of batters

India's Mithali Raj climbed two placed to be at the sixth spot, thanks to her 68 against South Africa , while opener Smriti Mandhana occupied the tenth position. Veteran Jhulan Goswami is the only bowler from India in the top ten, while she has company from Deepti Sharma in the allrounders' category.

Wolvaardt is currently leading the run-charts in the Women's World Cup with 433 runs and has five half-centuries from seven matches. Although she missed out on a ton in the game against Australia, her starts at the top have helped South Africa make the semi-final.

Meanwhile, Shabnim Ismail moved up to the third in the bowlers rankings, thanks to her 11 wickets in the World Cup, which are the second-highest in the tournament. Jess Jonassen of Australia stayed second while compatriot Megan Schutt slid down to fourth.

Healy has only two fifties to show in seven outings, and that has seen her slip down to the fifth spot in the batting rankings. Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning are placed second and third on the list.