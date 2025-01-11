Matches (17)
NZ vs SL (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
SA20 (3)
BPL (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
BBL 2024 (3)
Super Smash (1)
ILT20 (1)
Jay Trophy (2)

AUS Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Sydney, Women's Ashes, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI, North Sydney, January 12, 2025, Women's Ashes
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
News
Squads
Videos
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 12:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 346 Runs • 57.67 Avg • 99.71 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 88.68 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 437 Runs • 62.43 Avg • 100.22 SR
ME Bouchier
6 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 111.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 21.44 SR
KJ Garth
9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 26.14 SR
S Ecclestone
6 M • 15 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 19.06 SR
CE Dean
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.82 Econ • 27.14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1431
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, First Session 10.30-13.40, Interval 13.40-14.10, Second Session 14.10-17.20
Match days12 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question