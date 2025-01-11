Matches (17)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 1st ODI at Sydney, Women's Ashes, Jan 12 2025 - Live Cricket Score
1st ODI, North Sydney, January 12, 2025, Women's Ashes
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
A
W
W
ENG Women
W
L
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:20
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 346 Runs • 57.67 Avg • 99.71 SR
AUS-W10 M • 243 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 88.68 SR
ENG-W10 M • 437 Runs • 62.43 Avg • 100.22 SR
ENG-W6 M • 257 Runs • 51.4 Avg • 111.73 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 18 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 21.44 SR
AUS-W9 M • 14 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 26.14 SR
ENG-W6 M • 15 Wkts • 3.15 Econ • 19.06 SR
ENG-W7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.82 Econ • 27.14 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1431
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, First Session 10.30-13.40, Interval 13.40-14.10, Second Session 14.10-17.20
|Match days
|12 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Kate Cross in Ashes fitness race after revealing disc bulge issue
Seam bowler desperate to resume rivalry with Australia as veteran of 2013-14 series win