Australia opt to bowl, Cross left out with Filer included

Toss Australia chose to bowl first vs England

Australia have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the opening match of the Women's Ashes, the first ODI at North Sydney Oval.

Kate Cross, England's experienced seam campaigner, has been left out of the side as she continues her recovery from a back injury. Instead, England have plumped for the pace of Lauren Filer, who struggled with her delivery stride on a slippery surface during the washed-out warm-up game against the Governor General's XI on Thursday

She makes up the seam bowling contingent for this match alongside Lauren Bell and allrounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, with Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean spearheading the spin department with play set to begin under bright sunshine and clear skies.

Australia, meanwhile, have gone for pace with Darcie Brown selected ahead of spinner Georgia Wareham. As expected with captain Alyssa Healy back from a knee injury to bat and keep wicket, young opener Georgia Voll stays on the bench.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight (capt), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell