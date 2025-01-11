Knight: 'Scarred' Australia will come out 'really hard'

England are wary of a "scarred" Australia team determined to overcome the empty celebration of a drawn Ashes series in 2023 and win this edition outright.

Heather Knight , England's captain, led her side back from six points down at home last year to level the contest at eight points each by winning both white-ball legs. And while that fightback provides this year's tourists with confidence, Knight believes it will also spur on Australia, who have held the trophy since 2015.

"They're going to be really tough for us to beat out here in one-day cricket but we're really confident with where we're at," Knight told reporters at North Sydney Oval on the eve of the first ODI at the same venue. "We've had some brilliant wins over the last year and that 2023 series will give us a lot of confidence.

"We know that the Aussies were probably a bit scarred by that and they're going to come out really hard, and we've got to be prepared for that and have our plans ready to face that, and to try and counteract that ourselves."

Knight's language echoed that of England spinner Charlie Dean, who 24 hours earlier said her team "don't have as many scars" from previous Ashes defeats. Last year's draw marked a significant turnaround for England from back-to-back wins for Australia, both by 12 points to four.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy wrinkled her nose and smiled when told of Knight's comments and subsequently asked about the importance of building momentum early off the back of five straight ODI victories heading into the Ashes, which starts with three ODIs followed by three T20Is and a four-day Test.

"I think you want to throw the first punch," Healy said. "You want to get out there and take the first two points, that's how it goes, and then you can hopefully settle in from there. But I don't feel like we've played one another very often of late, outside of World Cup warm-up games and whatnot.

Alyssa Healy: 'A draw is not a great feeling for both sides' • Getty Images

"So the opportunity to get out there and sort of feel each other out is an interesting concept. But at the same time, I think we know what we're going to bring in the one-day format, and, hopefully, we just focus on ourselves tomorrow and go out there and do that."

Getting off to a fast start won't be Australia's sole objective, with Healy also reflecting that they had put so much emphasis on winning the Test which kicked off the 2023 series that they ended up being overtaken by England.

"It was just the way that it petered out at the end," Healy said. "We put a lot of work into that Test match. We hadn't played with the Dukes ball before, and there was a lot of focus on that and we got that job done. And then we assumed that at the white-ball game, you know, we'd be okay.

"But England threw a few things at us that we hadn't seen before, and probably took the game on a little bit more and put us on the back foot, which we're well prepared for now, from a lot of teams right around the world. So we benefited from that experience. But I think leaving England the girls were like, 'we don't want that to happen again'. A draw is not a great feeling for both sides, and probably for them as well for us to keep the trophy in that regard. So we'll hopefully get the job done outright this time."

Knight felt similar motivation to put this year's result beyond doubt after 2023.

"I have positive memories of it but also tainted with regret and frustration that we weren't able to do something really special and win it outright," Knight said. "I don't think we've got a mental edge. They're an extremely good side that we're going to have to be at the top of our game to try and beat. They'll certainly go in as favourites and our job will be, as it was in 2023, to go in and try and disrupt, and try and do things a little bit differently, to try and break that success and run that they've had."

Healy, who has been cleared to return to wicketkeeping duties after a knee injury kept her out of the home series against India and restricted her to a batting role on the tour of New Zealand last month, said she felt less nervous heading into this Ashes series as captain.

Previously, she was thrust into the role when Meg Lanning withdrew shortly before Australia's departure for England on medical grounds. Lanning never played for Australia again and later revealed the mental and physical health battles that led to her announcing her international retirement in November 2023.