Knight to meet exiled Afghanistan women players during second Ashes ODI

Heather Knight has urged the cricket community to lend its voice to the Afghanistan women's team amid concerns that the group had been largely "forgotten" until a row broke out last week over the England men's team playing Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy.

England are due to play Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26 in their second match of the tournament and the ECB has faced calls from UK politicians to consider boycotting the match. UK prime minister Keir Starmer and ECB chief executive Richard Gould have called upon the ICC to show leadership on the issue.

Women's cricket in Afghanistan has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. Further restrictions have included banning the sound of women's voices from being heard in public.

Some 22 women contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board before the Taliban took control fled to Australia and are now based in Melbourne and Canberra. A number of them will play for an Afghanistan Women's XI against a Cricket Without Borders XI in a T20 match at Melbourne's Junction Oval on January 30, the same day England and Australia begin their Women's Ashes day-night Test at the MCG.

Knight, England Women's captain, plans to meet a number of exiled players, who are now based in Melbourne, when they attend the second Ashes ODI at Junction Oval on Tuesday.

"I think it's a really good thing that people are talking about it and it's been in the news again because honestly, I think it's been forgotten a lot which is a really bad thing," Knight said. "Obviously, it's a really complex situation with what's going on but I think the biggest positive can be that group of women being talked about.