IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI at Melbourne, Women's Ashes, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Melbourne, January 14, 2025, Women's Ashes
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
ENG-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
ENG-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
A
W
W
W
ENG Women
L
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 355 Runs • 59.17 Avg • 96.73 SR
AUS-W7 M • 275 Runs • 39.29 Avg • 83.58 SR
ENG-W10 M • 439 Runs • 62.71 Avg • 98.65 SR
ENG-W6 M • 232 Runs • 46.4 Avg • 109.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 20.36 SR
AUS-W9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 19.31 SR
ENG-W6 M • 14 Wkts • 3.23 Econ • 22.92 SR
ENG-W7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 28 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Junction Oval, Melbourne
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1433
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.05 start, First Session 10.05-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-16.55
|Match days
|14 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
