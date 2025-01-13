Matches (17)
IND Women vs IRE Women (1)
ILT20 (3)
SA20 (2)
BPL (4)
BBL (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Vijay Hazare Trophy (2)
PAK vs WI (1)
Super Smash (1)

AUS Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI at Melbourne, Women's Ashes, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Melbourne, January 14, 2025, Women's Ashes
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Today
11:05 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre
batters to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 355 Runs • 59.17 Avg • 96.73 SR
AJ Healy
7 M • 275 Runs • 39.29 Avg • 83.58 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 439 Runs • 62.71 Avg • 98.65 SR
ME Bouchier
6 M • 232 Runs • 46.4 Avg • 109.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M • 19 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 20.36 SR
AM King
9 M • 16 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 19.31 SR
S Ecclestone
6 M • 14 Wkts • 3.23 Econ • 22.92 SR
CE Dean
7 M • 14 Wkts • 4.67 Econ • 28 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Alyssa Healy † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Tahlia McGrath 
Allrounder
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Junction Oval, Melbourne
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1433
Hours of play (local time)10.05 start, First Session 10.05-13.15, Interval 13.15-13.45, Second Session 13.45-16.55
Match days14 January 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W1102
ENG-W1010
Full Table