England send Australia in, both sides unchanged

England won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia

England opted to bowl on a green pitch at the Junction Oval in Melbourne under overcast skies after the coin fell Heather Knight's way, with both sides unchanged for the second ODI of the series.

Knight had no hesitation in giving her two pace bowlers, Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell, a chance to use a fresh pitch in Melbourne. But there was no change to their attack or their XI despite being two points down in the multiformat series. England confirmed that Kate Cross was unavailable as she continues to rehab her back issue.

"Kate Cross has remained in Sydney to train and continue her return to play," an ECB statement said.

Australia also remained unchanged from the side that won by four wickets at North Sydney Oval on Sunday. Despite a less than convincing chase with the bat, there is still no room for Georgia Voll in the XI.

Australia 1 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 2 Phoebe Litchfield, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath, 8 Alana King, 9 Kim Garth, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown