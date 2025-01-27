'A real beacon of hope' - CA sees Afghanistan women's match as first step

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley has described Thursday's exhibition match featuring an Afghanistan Women's XI in Melbourne as the first small step towards playing international cricket saying it is a 'real beacon of hope' that should spark conversations globally.

An Afghanistan women's cricket team, consisting of refugees who now live in Australia, will play a T20 match between against a Cricket Without Borders XI at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Thursday morning ahead of the opening day of the day-night Women's Ashes Test at the MCG that starts in the afternoon.

It is the first time they have been able to come together as a group since leaving their country following the Taliban takeover, with half of the group settling in Canberra while the other half settled in Melbourne.

Hockley spoke alongside two of the Afghanistan XI players, Nahida Sapan and Firooza Amiri, on Monday at the Junction Oval, with Sapan announced as the captain for the match. Cricket Without Borders Chair Clare Cannon, Director Ken Jacobs and Australia's Federal Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Tim Watts were also present as the organisation of the match has been a joint effort between, CA, Cricket Without Borders and the Australian government.

Hockley was hopeful that this match will be the first of many playing opportunities for the Afghanistan women in the future and indicated that the England and Wales Cricket Board were keen to help promote their cause after captain Heather Knight met the exiled Afghanistan female players in Melbourne earlier this month.

"I think this is a first step," Hockley said. "We've got colleagues from the ECB coming out for the women's Ashes, and there are conversations happening to support from England as well as from Australia. So I think the first piece is awareness. But I think it's going to be such an exciting day on Thursday, and my hope is that promotes lots of conversations, that this becomes an annual thing and then ultimately, that this team were able to compete on the international stage as is their want.

"I don't think any of us can comprehend what they've been through moving to a new country in such difficult circumstances, not speaking the language. I'm just inspired by their resilience, their love for the game and hopefully this game just raises awareness, a real beacon of hope.

"I was privy to a moment where they got to see their playing shirts for the first time with their names and numbers on the back, and you can just see how much it means to them. So I really hope this is kind of the first step of a really successful journey for this group, but also that this match shines a light on the fact that in places around the world not every woman and girl has a chance to play."

Sapan has been playing club cricket in Melbourne for Carnegie while Amiri has been playing for Dandenong. But both players were overjoyed at the opportunity to play in an Afghanistan Women's XI.

"It's really special for us, especially for Afghan women because this is a very historic moment for all Afghan women," Sapan said. "We have a big hopes for this match, because this match can open doors for Afghan women, for education, sport and future. We don't want this to be our first and last match. We want to more matches. We want more support."

Amiri, who has been a prominent voice for the Afghanistan female cricketers, was thrilled that the team can come together for the first time.

"We are going to represent millions of Afghan women that they are in Afghanistan and denied for their rights," she said. "And also it's very special for all of us to get back together after three years, leaving everything and losing everything back home in Afghanistan

"It's going to be very exciting for all of us to play together. We had couple of camps together, but it's going to be our first match. We're looking for a win."