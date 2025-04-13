ICC to formally support Afghan women cricketers

The ICC has said it will form a "dedicated task force" to support Afghanistan women cricketers who have been displaced by the Taliban regime ruling the country.

The initiative, which is in partnership with the BCCI, ECB and CA, will include "a dedicated fund to provide direct monetary assistance, ensuring these cricketers have the resources they need to continue pursuing the game they love," the ICC said in a statement on Sunday. "This will be complemented by a robust high-performance programme offering advanced coaching, world-class facilities, and tailored mentorship to help them reach their full potential."

Jay Shah, the ICC chairman, said: "At the International Cricket Council, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusivity and ensuring every cricketer has the opportunity to shine, regardless of their circumstances. In collaboration with our valued partners, we are proud to launch this task force and support fund, complemented by a comprehensive high-performance programme, to ensure displaced Afghan women cricketers can continue their journey in the sport. This initiative reflects our steadfast dedication to cricket's global growth and its power to inspire unity, resilience, and hope."

Since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, women have been forced to adhere to an increasingly restrictive range of laws barring them from most areas of public life, including sports. Shortly before that, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had agreed to contract 25 women players, most of whom now live in exile in Australia.

In July last year, former members of the Afghanistan women's national team, no longer recognised as such by the country's Taliban rulers, wrote to the ICC asking to be recognised as a refugee team. In January this year, Afghanistan women played a T20 game against a Cricket Without Borders team in Melbourne.