BCCI, ECB, CA to help fund ICC's plan to support Afghan women cricketers

Some of the 25 players originally contracted by the ACB In 2020, prior to the Taliban takeover, live in Canada and the United Kingdom. As reported by ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday, the organisation Pitch Our Future, which was set up earlier this year for the 19 Afghan cricketers resident in Australia, will provide the ICC with the names of all the formerly contracted players who will then go through "an accreditation process administered in collaboration with the ICC member boards," in order to access the benefits of the initiative.