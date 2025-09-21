Lewis century secures cup double for Lancashire women

Lancashire 289 for 4 (Lewis 141, Smale 72) beat Hampshire 288 for 6 (Adams 77, Bouchier 66, Potts 3-47) by six wickets

Lancashire bookended their season with trophies as Gaby Lewis' century secured the inaugural Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition over Hampshire.

Ireland international Lewis led a brilliant chase of 289 with 141 off 143, helped by an exceptional 72 from Seren Smale - with whom she put on 144.

Lancashire started the season by winning the Vitality T20 Women's County Cup, and added a second piece of silverware of 2025 when Ailsa Lister sprinted through a single with nine balls to spare.

For Hampshire, whose total was underpinned by Maia Bouchier and Georgia Adams' fifties, it was a double One-Day Cup heartbreak - after they lost to Worcestershire Rapids in the men's competition final on Saturday.

Chasing 289, Alice Clarke was run out by a Freya Kemp direct hit in the fifth over, but it was a blip before Lewis and Smale seized the initiative and put their side on the winning march.

Despite never pulling away from the required rate, the pair oozed control as they both serenely scored half-centuries as they added 144 together to break the back of the chase.

Both survived strong run-out shouts in their 60s before Smale was brilliantly caught at short midwicket by Kemp, and then Fi Morris was undone by a Naomi Dattani direct hit from the boundary.

Threlkeld copied Smale's low-thrills approach to guide Lewis to three figures - brought up after 121 balls and celebrated with a modest fist pump the moment the ball left her bat for a single.

Lewis never looked in trouble, blocking where appropriate but also finding the ropes in all areas of Utilita Bowl - striking 16 fours in total.

Lancashire skipper Threlkeld got her side even closer to the winning line before flailing to midwicket - handing former England bowler Freya Davies the final wicket of her career before retiring.

But Lewis and Lister ticked the final 46 runs off with relative ease to spark the celebrations.

Earlier, having been stuck in, Bouchier and Rhianna Southby got Hampshire off to a flier as they found the boundary at will in a 70-run opening partnership.

Southby was caught at mid-on, but Adams continued to keep the momentum with Bouchier - the pair putting on 48.

Bouchier came into the season with low confidence after a nightmare Women's Ashes campaign, but has been crucial for Hampshire at the top of the order.

She passed 1,000 runs across the Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup on her way to a run-a-ball fifty - her eighth of the season - in an innings of high-quality.

Bouchier chipped to mid-on, but again it didn't impact Hampshire's impetus, as Freya Kemp bashed a quick-fire 41, with Adams supporting in a 75-run alliance.

Even when Kemp squirted to cover, Abi Norgrove found runs flowing with Adams - who followed her semi-final century with a classy 77.