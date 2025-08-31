Cross, Sutherland level up as Northern Superchargers clinch Women's Hundred title

Northern Superchargers 119 for 3 (Carey 35*, Sutherland 28*) beat Southern Brave 115 for 6 (Kemp 26, Sutherland 2-23, Cross 2-23) by seven wickets

Two wickets apiece to Kate Cross and Annabel Sutherland , followed by an unbroken 60-run partnership between Sutherland and Nicola Carey allowed Superchargers to pass a target of 116 with 12 balls to spare and reverse the result of the 2023 final before a record crowd for the women's competition of 22,542 at Lord's.

Ten days after her "savage" omission from England's World Cup squad, seam-bowling stalwart Cross blew the game open with two wickets in as many balls which left Brave reeling at 28 for 2.

Sutherland removed Freya Kemp and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Brave's highest run-scorers for the match with 26 and 25 respectively, to restrict them to 115 for 6.

Carey and Sutherland remained not out 35 and 28 respectively after their fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield 's 13-ball 26 had set the run-chase alight following the early loss of Davina Perrin, a centurion in the eliminator, and Alice Davidson-Richards.

Brave now have just one trophy to show for four final appearances in the Hundred's five-year history and, despite entering Sunday's match unbeaten in 2025, they never really got their innings going after being sent in to bat.

After a sluggish start in which the first 19 balls yielded just 15 runs, they looked to break the shackles as Maia Bouchier launched Sutherland for six over deep square leg, followed by Wyatt-Hodge's 86m effort off Cross over long-on. But then Bouchier picked out Hollie Armitage, stationed at extra cover, and Cross bowled Laura Wolvaardt for a first-ball duck.

Sophie Devine, whose bowling had earned her four Player-of-the-Match awards through the tournament, never looked settled at the crease and when Sutherland beat Wyatt-Hodge with a length ball that jagged in, Kemp took charge of a 47-run stand with Devine. Were it not for Kemp's 16-ball knock, Brave's total could have looked even more sub-par, although they needed more from her.

Devine's laboured stay of 23 off 28 balls ended when Lucy Higham had her caught by Litchfield at deep extra cover and Kemp followed, skying Sutherland high in the air over midwicket so that Carey had plenty of time to run in and await the catch.

With the dot balls mounting - Superchargers sent down 42 in all - Brave captain Georgia Adams panicked into a non-existent single off Cross, who had plenty of time to toss the ball to keeper Bess Heath, the bails whipped off with Adams well short of her crease after being sent back by Chloe Tryon.

With Tryon struggling to pick gaps in the field, Mady Villiers offered an 11-ball cameo 17 not out but she ran out of time to have a decisive impact.

Perrin was unable to reprise her starring role of 24 hours earlier, managing just 17 after her 42-ball century had led Superchargers into the final.

Kate Cross wheels away in celebration • Julian Finney/Getty Images

Kemp dropped a straightforward chance at deep midwicket to remove Alice Davidson-Richards on 6 but Devine covered the mistake two balls later when she removed the dangerous Perrin, holing out to Boucher at long-on.

Litchfield unleashed with four off the last ball of Devine's set followed immediately with 4, 4, 6 off Villiers. But Villiers responded with the wicket of Davidson-Richards, who attempted a reverse paddle only to see the ball bounce off wicketkeeper Rhianna Southby's pad for a stumping.

Litchfield had faced just five balls for 19 runs at that point but, after a 15-minute stoppage for an unexpected sun shower, she faced just two more deliveries as Tryon entered the attack and had Litchfield out to a mis-timed sweep collected by Lauren Bell at short backward square.

Tryon could have had Carey out lbw next ball but Brave chose not to review, and Bell was luckless when she clipped the top of Sutherland's pad and the ball struck the bails, which remained in place despite the wicket lighting up. It was the first time Bell had gone wicketless in a match this season.