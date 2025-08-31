Sutherland does it in style! Down the track and goes straight this time, aerial for the first time. And she just clears the fielder
Brave vs N S-Chargers, Final at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
N S-Chargers won by 7 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)
That's all from our side for the final. Let's head over to the men's final, where Andrew Miller has kicked things off.
Armitage joins her team-mates at the podium and lifts the trophy. A big congratulations to them on their maiden title. Wareham's cutout is also on the podium and has a medal around its neck.
Cricfan: "Not among the nail biting, most exciting matches. But got the job done. We done champs"
Hollie Armitage, the Superchargers captain: We played some fantastic cricket but congrats to Georgia and her team too, they played some excellent cricket. I can name all my players, I am happy to be sharing this moment with them.
Nicola Carey, the Player of the Match: I have been here for only a short period of time but it has been unbelievable. The whole group is amazing, so it was so easy to come in the middle of the tournament. I feel our bowlers did an incredible job. We got lucky with the rain, the ball came on nicely after that.
Litchfield sprints off the field, and puts a cutout of Georgia Wareham in the window. And now she is carrying it back with her, for the team photo/celebrations.
Phoebe Litchfield is the MVP: If you had told me a month ago that we would be lifting the trophy and I would have this in my hand, I wouldn't have believed you. I think our bowlers won it for us. As an Aussie coming over and playing, it's fun. It's been a blast. I don't know [about the plans for celebrations], I will be led by the girls.
Howzzat: "Winning every league match and losing the final: 2023 CWC - India, 2024 T20WC - South Africa, 2025 The Hundred - Southern Brave Women. "
5pm A maiden Hundred title for Superchargers, a third defeat in four finals for Brave. In hindsight, it was a crucial toss to win for Superchargers. They opted to bowl and saw how the Brave batters struggled to on a slow pitch. Cross picked up two in two balls early on and the innings never really gained momentum. Superchargers knew they needed just 116, so they could pace their innings accordingly. Litchfield's knock gave them the cushion, while Sutherland played the anchor's role to perfection. Spare a thought for Brave too, who played the perfect tournament up until this point.
Odinlass : "Those attendance numbers are excellent. Very nice to see."
Time for a strategic break
Attendance for this game: 22,542; a new record for a match in the Hundred women's competition. 22,099 was the previous record, from last year's final at Lord's.
Cross, Sutherland level up as Northern Superchargers clinch Women's Hundred title
