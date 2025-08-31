5pm A maiden Hundred title for Superchargers, a third defeat in four finals for Brave. In hindsight, it was a crucial toss to win for Superchargers. They opted to bowl and saw how the Brave batters struggled to on a slow pitch. Cross picked up two in two balls early on and the innings never really gained momentum. Superchargers knew they needed just 116, so they could pace their innings accordingly. Litchfield's knock gave them the cushion, while Sutherland played the anchor's role to perfection. Spare a thought for Brave too, who played the perfect tournament up until this point.