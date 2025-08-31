Matches (11)
CPL (2)
Men's Hundred (1)
ZIM vs SL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (2)
Duleep Trophy (2)
UAE Tri-Series (1)
BAN vs NL (1)

Brave vs N S-Chargers, Final at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Lord's, August 31, 2025, The Hundred Women's Competition
PrevNext
Brave FlagBrave
115/6
N S-Chargers FlagN S-Chargers
(88/100 balls, T:116) 119/3

N S-Chargers won by 7 wickets (with 12 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
35* (25)
nicola-carey
Player Of The Series
292 runs
phoebe-litchfield
Summary
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
NSC-W Win & Bat
41%
SB-W Win & Bat
24%
NSC-W Win & Bowl
18%
SB-W Win & Bowl
17%
549 votes
Match centre 
Scores: Thilak Ram | Comms: @HemantBrar_
Scorecard summary
Southern Brave (Women) 115/6(100 balls)
Freya Kemp
26 (16)
Kate Cross
2/23 (20)
Danni Wyatt-Hodge
25 (20)
Annabel Sutherland
2/23 (20)
Northern Superchargers (Women) 119/3(88 balls)
Nicola Carey
35* (25)
Chloe Tryon
1/19 (15)
Annabel Sutherland
28* (25)
Sophie Devine
1/21 (15)
View full scorecard

That's all from our side for the final. Let's head over to the men's final, where Andrew Miller has kicked things off.

Armitage joins her team-mates at the podium and lifts the trophy. A big congratulations to them on their maiden title. Wareham's cutout is also on the podium and has a medal around its neck.

Cricfan: "Not among the nail biting, most exciting matches. But got the job done. We done champs"

Hollie Armitage, the Superchargers captain: We played some fantastic cricket but congrats to Georgia and her team too, they played some excellent cricket. I can name all my players, I am happy to be sharing this moment with them.

Nicola Carey, the Player of the Match: I have been here for only a short period of time but it has been unbelievable. The whole group is amazing, so it was so easy to come in the middle of the tournament. I feel our bowlers did an incredible job. We got lucky with the rain, the ball came on nicely after that.

Litchfield sprints off the field, and puts a cutout of Georgia Wareham in the window. And now she is carrying it back with her, for the team photo/celebrations.

Phoebe Litchfield is the MVP: If you had told me a month ago that we would be lifting the trophy and I would have this in my hand, I wouldn't have believed you. I think our bowlers won it for us. As an Aussie coming over and playing, it's fun. It's been a blast. I don't know [about the plans for celebrations], I will be led by the girls.

Howzzat: "Winning every league match and losing the final: 2023 CWC - India, 2024 T20WC - South Africa, 2025 The Hundred - Southern Brave Women. "

5pm A maiden Hundred title for Superchargers, a third defeat in four finals for Brave. In hindsight, it was a crucial toss to win for Superchargers. They opted to bowl and saw how the Brave batters struggled to on a slow pitch. Cross picked up two in two balls early on and the innings never really gained momentum. Superchargers knew they needed just 116, so they could pace their innings accordingly. Litchfield's knock gave them the cushion, while Sutherland played the anchor's role to perfection. Spare a thought for Brave too, who played the perfect tournament up until this point.

88
6
Adams to Sutherland, SIX runs

Sutherland does it in style! Down the track and goes straight this time, aerial for the first time. And she just clears the fielder

Annabel Sutherland lets Superchargers' win sink in
Nicola Carey and Annabel Sutherland celebrate Superchargers' winning moment
See all photos

Odinlass : "Those attendance numbers are excellent. Very nice to see."

87
1
Adams to Carey, 1 run

slogged towards deep midwicket. Once again no timing on it

86
2
Adams to Carey, 2 runs

full around off and Carey looks to finish it in style. Mid-off was inside the circle but the timing wasn't there. Bouchier ran backwards and put in a dive but couldn't latch on to the catch

Just six needed. Adams to bowl

after 85 balls10 runs
NSC-W: 110/3Need 6 from 15 balls
Annabel Sutherland22 (24b 1x4)
Nicola Carey32 (23b 5x4)
Mady Villiers 1/29 (15)

Hypocaust: "That - by a whisker - is the first time Bell hasn't taken a wicket in a Hundred match this season"

85
1
Villiers to Sutherland, 1 run

down the track once more. Pushed to long-on

84
4
Villiers to Sutherland, FOUR runs

creamed past mid-off this time. Comes down the track once again and hits it along the ground to the left of Devine, who puts in a dive but ends up misfielding it

83
Villiers to Sutherland, no run

down the track and pushes it towards mid-off

82
1
Villiers to Carey, 1 run

full on the stumps. Carey was looking to turn it on the leg side. Gets a leading edge towards covers

81
4
Villiers to Carey, FOUR runs

full outside off. Mid-off was up and Carey smashes it over that fielder's head for four. Just 12 needed now

CHANGE OF END
after 80 balls3 runs
NSC-W: 100/3Need 16 from 20 balls
Annabel Sutherland17 (21b)
Nicola Carey27 (21b 4x4)
Lauren Bell 0/19 (20)
80
Bell to Sutherland, no run

an appeal for lbw or caught behind, but given not out. There was some noise as this ball nipped in from good length outside off to beat the inside edge. And replay confirms the sound was off the ball clipping the off bail without dislodging it. Bell thought she had her before realising the bail didn't fall

79
2
Bell to Sutherland, 2 runs

short outside off and Sutherland pulls it in front of square leg. Wolvaardt dives full length to her left to keep it to two

78
Bell to Sutherland, no run

short of length outside off. Sutherland pushes at it and gets beaten

77
1
Bell to Carey, 1 run

pushed towards deep midwicket for a single

76
Bell to Carey, no run

a length ball around off. Steered to backward point

Bell. Last throw of the dice

after 75 balls3 runs
NSC-W: 97/3Need 19 from 25 balls
Nicola Carey26 (19b 4x4)
Annabel Sutherland15 (18b)
Tilly Corteen-Coleman 0/16 (15)

Time for a strategic break

75
Corteen-Coleman to Carey, no run

full around off. Digs it out back towards the bowler

74
1
Corteen-Coleman to Sutherland, 1 run

a length ball around off, and yet another single for Sutherland to long-on

73
1
Corteen-Coleman to Carey, 1 run

swept again. A single to deep-backward square leg

72
Corteen-Coleman to Carey, no run

full and down the leg side. Carey finds short fine leg with the sweep

71
1
Corteen-Coleman to Sutherland, 1 run

pushed to extra cover for one

CHANGE OF END
after 70 balls9 runs
NSC-W: 94/3Need 22 from 30 balls
Nicola Carey25 (16b 4x4)
Annabel Sutherland13 (16b)
Sophie Devine 1/21 (15)

Attendance for this game: 22,542; a new record for a match in the Hundred women's competition. 22,099 was the previous record, from last year's final at Lord's.

70
4
Devine to Carey, FOUR runs

a length ball outside off. And Carey steers it behind point for four. Just 22 needed from 30 balls now

70
1w
Devine to Carey, 1 wide

full and wide outside off. Devine has struggled with her line today

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
NJ Carey
35 runs (25)
5 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
10 runs
1 four0 six
Control
88%
A Sutherland
28 runs (25)
1 four1 six
Productive shot
on drive
14 runs
0 four1 six
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
KL Cross
B
20
0s
8
R
23
W
2
RPB
1.15
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
A Sutherland
B
20
0s
9
R
23
W
2
RPB
1.15
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
Lord's, London
TossNorthern Superchargers (Women), elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
N S-Chargers
Nicola Carey
Player Of The Series
N S-Chargers
Phoebe Litchfield
Series resultNorthern Superchargers (Women) won the 2025 The Hundred Women's Competition
Hours of play (local time)14.15 start, First Session 14.15-15.20, Interval 15.20-15.35, Second Session 15.35-16.40
Match days31 August 2025 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Jack Shantry
England
Sue Redfern
TV Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Reserve Umpire
England
Gabi Brown
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
N S-Chargers Innings
Player NameRB
D Perrin
caught1716
AN Davidson-Richards
stumped79
P Litchfield
caught2613
A Sutherland
not out2825
NJ Carey
not out3525
Extras(w 6)
Total119(3 wkts; 88 balls)
<1 / 3>

The Hundred Women's Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
SB-W880321.164
NSC-W862241.216
LS-W853200.500
TR-W844160.115
MO-W84416-0.141
OI-W8268-0.899
BP-W8268-1.122
WF-W8174-0.830
Full Table