8.50pm Handshakes, back-slaps, jubilation all round! Oval Invincibles make it three in a row with an emphatic crushing of Trent Rockets. It was set up by Will Jacks' lusty biffing at the top of their order, and capped by Nathan Sowter's three wickets in seven balls. Thereafter, it was simply a case of pride-salvaging, and Marcus Stoinis did that to a degree with 64 from 38. But Rockets were rocked by two untimely bowling injuries in the space of 18 hours, first Cook during the Eliminator, then Ferguson ten minutes before play. George Linde then dislocated a finger with five of his balls unused, but the best team in Hundred history was always too good, in truth.