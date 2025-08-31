Matches (11)
Invincibles vs Rockets, Final at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (D/N), Lord's, August 31, 2025, The Hundred Men's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)
168/5
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)
(100 balls, T:169) 142/8

Invincibles won by 26 runs

Player Of The Match
3/25
nathan-sowter
Player Of The Series
367 runs
jordan-cox
Scores: Thilak Ram | Comms: Andrew Miller
Scorecard summary
Oval Invincibles (Men) 168/5(100 balls)
Will Jacks
72 (41)
Marcus Stoinis
2/40 (20)
Jordan Cox
40 (28)
Dillon Pennington
1/23 (20)
Trent Rockets (Men) 142/8(100 balls)
Marcus Stoinis
64 (38)
Nathan Sowter
3/25 (20)
Tom Banton
23 (21)
Saqib Mahmood
1/10 (15)
CHANGE OF END
after 100 balls6 runs • 2 wickets
TR-M: 142/8
Ben Cox0 (0b)
Saqib Mahmood 1/10 (15)

9.04pm And with that, Billings trots across to lift the trophy yet again! "Campiones!" rings out from the podium as the green smoke bombs go off... it's been a glorious three years for a mighty team.

That will do from our live coverage. Matt Roller's match report will be up shortly... thanks for joining us, congrats to Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers after their win in the women's competition. Next up... it's back to England action, with the South Africa series looming fast. From Miller, Thilak and the team, good night!

9.02pm Here's the skipper, Sam Billings: "Very special, kept the core together, been the most pleasing year, we've dominated and kept the foot down. Sowts encapsulates this group, been with us from the start, bundle of energy, been fantastic for us. Over three years everyone has contributed and that's what great teams do. It takes a whole squad, proud of everyone. I've learned a huge amount off Tom [Moody]... we learn every day off a guy like that. Only a few coaches can hold a room like him."

8.58pm The Men's Hundred Player of the Year is Jordan Cox: "Having a bit of fun, going for the three-peat, team's so strong, have some fun with your mates, if it comes off, it comes off. Amazing batting in our team... bat so deep, class line-up. I'll try to bang the England door down, if it comes it comes."

The Meerkat Match Hero is Nathan Sowter: "To play in this team is incredible, tonight was my night. Very happy. The last few games I've been given rein to lead the spin attack. Moods has been clear with me, I've done what he asked. Everyone has come together from far and wide. Have fun together, incredible group to be part of.

Tom Curran: "To win a tournament as hard as the Hundred three on the bounce is unbelievable. We set out to achieve something special as a group. Are we going to stay together next year? We've stayed together with a target on our backs. Phenomenal squad effort."

Sam Curran: "Nervous today, always a bit of doubt, but brave to bat first... we've been together five years, very special. TC is organising the party tonight, got to celebrate the moment. Going to be a good night tonight."

Rockets are P6 W6 outside of the M25 this year but winless in London... P4 L3 NR1

8.50pm Handshakes, back-slaps, jubilation all round! Oval Invincibles make it three in a row with an emphatic crushing of Trent Rockets. It was set up by Will Jacks' lusty biffing at the top of their order, and capped by Nathan Sowter's three wickets in seven balls. Thereafter, it was simply a case of pride-salvaging, and Marcus Stoinis did that to a degree with 64 from 38. But Rockets were rocked by two untimely bowling injuries in the space of 18 hours, first Cook during the Eliminator, then Ferguson ten minutes before play. George Linde then dislocated a finger with five of his balls unused, but the best team in Hundred history was always too good, in truth.

100
W
Mahmood to Stoinis, OUT

nails the pad, up goes the finger! What a fitting way to seal the three-peat! It looked leg-sided, albeit a very full length, but I doubt anyone will bother reviewing. This one has been all over for half an hour!

Marcus Stoinis lbw b Mahmood 64 (38b 4x4 5x6 49m) SR: 168.42
Saqib Mahmood capped the victory with the last-ball wicket of Marcus Stoinis
Sam Billings lifts the trophy after Oval Invincibles' third Men's Hundred title
Here we go then... Billings adjusts his field. and why not...

99
Mahmood to Stoinis, no run

wide yorker, can't make contact. Lovely bowling

98
6
Mahmood to Stoinis, SIX runs

short-arm thump, high over deep midwicket! All a bit after-the-lord-mayor's, but it's a pulse all the same

97
Mahmood to Stoinis, no run

full, into the blockhole, wafted out to deep midwicket

Eight a ball needed for a Super Over set...

96
W
Mahmood to Stoinis, OUT

blatted off the full length, straight at a very, very straight mid-on. Hain came for the single, got sent back... gone by a mile

Sam Hain run out (TK Curran/Mahmood) 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 8m) SR: 33.33
after 95 balls13 runs
TR-M: 136/6Need 33 from 5 balls
Marcus Stoinis58 (33b 4x4 4x6)
Sam Hain1 (3b)
Sam Curran 0/31 (20)

Sam Cook went for 32 in this fixture the other night ... so you never quite know?

95
6
Sam Curran to Stoinis, SIX runs

there's one of those sixes! Too little, too late, though it is a high and wide full-toss, so a free hit might have been on the cards... but no, below waist high. 33 needed off five, aka snookers and some

94
4
Sam Curran to Stoinis, FOUR runs

length ball, wide line, crunched through cover to bring up a very pyrrhic fifty for Stoinis

Invincibles have missed their cut-off... I don't think it will matter

93
1
Sam Curran to Hain, 1 run

steps to the off-side, dragged to leg... The equation is out of reach barring extras!

End game now... if this isn't a six, it's over

92
1
Sam Curran to Stoinis, 1 run

wide full toss, Stoinis pats his cut to deep point, no chance of the second run

Even Billings must believe now...

92
1w
Sam Curran to Stoinis, 1 wide

wide this time, outswinging, the right option, keeping it out of the arc, but overcooked

91
Sam Curran to Stoinis, no run

wide outswinging yorker, brilliant line, can't do anything with that

CHANGE OF END
after 90 balls2 runs • 1 wicket
TR-M: 123/6Need 46 from 10 balls
Sam Hain0 (2b)
Marcus Stoinis47 (29b 3x4 3x6)
Saqib Mahmood 0/4 (10)

Matt L: "So it looks like The Hundred as we know it is going to end with a bit of a whimper. Shame, as for all its critics, it's been harmless albeit slightly un-serious fun." The critics might argue that the harmlessness is the harm itself, but then we are getting meta...

90
Mahmood to Hain, no run

low full toss, patted to long on, another single... 46 off 10... Stoinis needs sixes!

89
Mahmood to Hain, no run

full length, Hain shimmies to make room but Mahmood hits his yorker at 88mph, and gathers in the followthrough

46 off 12... still just about the right side of four a ball...

88
1
Mahmood to Stoinis, 1 run

yorker, aimed into the toes, sweet timing but straight at deep square leg

"Back up," says Stoinis to Hain...

Akash: "Another point of difference between the teams - Zampa playing tonight and Moores not allowed to" The difference might end up being rather greater than that, but yes, it's an odd look

87
W
Mahmood to Whiteley, OUT

steps across to off, hacked to the leg-side, Mahmood gathers, turns, pings down his stumps! Whiteley had to run, at least he's got Stoinis on strike. But the end is nigh once more

Ross Whiteley run out (Mahmood) 14 (9b 0x4 1x6 15m) SR: 155.55
86
1b
Mahmood to Stoinis, 1 bye

brilliant yorker, straight through the legs and past leg stump. Billings shies, but didn't need to, that was easily home

after 85 balls20 runs
TR-M: 121/5Need 48 from 15 balls
Marcus Stoinis46 (27b 3x4 3x6)
Ross Whiteley14 (8b 1x6)
Tom Curran 1/34 (15)
85
6
Tom Curran to Stoinis, SIX runs

short and wide, muscled up and over deep point! Now then, that's the rate they need... four a ball in that set... is there a pulse after all?

84
6
Tom Curran to Stoinis, SIX runs

length ball, belted over long-off! That's more like it from Stoinis and Rockets... 54 off 16 needed...

83
1lb
Tom Curran to Whiteley, 1 leg bye

thumps the pad on the full length, but pitched outside leg

82
6
Tom Curran to Whiteley, SIX runs

into Whiteley's arc, launched high and handsome out of the blockhole! A bit of a leading edge, but such muscle over long-on

Billings still directing his troops... he doesn't believe anything is finished yet... he might be the only one!

Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
WG Jacks
72 runs (41)
7 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
21 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
85%
MP Stoinis
64 runs (38)
4 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
18 runs
1 four1 six
Control
72%
Best performances - bowlers
NA Sowter
B
20
0s
7
R
25
W
3
RPB
1.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
MP Stoinis
B
20
0s
6
R
40
W
2
RPB
2.00
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
Match details
Lord's, London
TossOval Invincibles (Men), elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Invincibles
Nathan Sowter
Player Of The Series
Invincibles
Jordan Cox
Series resultOval Invincibles (Men) won the 2025 The Hundred Men's Competition
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.05, Interval 19.05-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.25
Match days31 August 2025 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
England
Mike Burns
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Rob White
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
Language
English
Rockets Innings
Player NameRB
T Banton
caught2321
JE Root
caught1013
Rehan Ahmed
bowled02
DJ Willey
stumped148
MP Stoinis
lbw6438
GF Linde
caught76
RA Whiteley
run out149
SR Hain
run out13
OB Cox
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 4, w 4)
Total142(8 wkts; 100 balls)
The Hundred Men's Competition

TeamMWLPTNRR
OI-M862241.786
TR-M862240.393
NSC-M853200.083
SB-M84416-0.223
BP-M83512-0.211
MO-M83512-0.437
LS-M83512-0.701
WF-M8268-0.504
