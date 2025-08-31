nails the pad, up goes the finger! What a fitting way to seal the three-peat! It looked leg-sided, albeit a very full length, but I doubt anyone will bother reviewing. This one has been all over for half an hour!
Invincibles vs Rockets, Final at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
9.04pm And with that, Billings trots across to lift the trophy yet again! "Campiones!" rings out from the podium as the green smoke bombs go off... it's been a glorious three years for a mighty team.
That will do from our live coverage. Matt Roller's match report will be up shortly... thanks for joining us, congrats to Oval Invincibles and Northern Superchargers after their win in the women's competition. Next up... it's back to England action, with the South Africa series looming fast. From Miller, Thilak and the team, good night!
9.02pm Here's the skipper, Sam Billings: "Very special, kept the core together, been the most pleasing year, we've dominated and kept the foot down. Sowts encapsulates this group, been with us from the start, bundle of energy, been fantastic for us. Over three years everyone has contributed and that's what great teams do. It takes a whole squad, proud of everyone. I've learned a huge amount off Tom [Moody]... we learn every day off a guy like that. Only a few coaches can hold a room like him."
8.58pm The Men's Hundred Player of the Year is Jordan Cox: "Having a bit of fun, going for the three-peat, team's so strong, have some fun with your mates, if it comes off, it comes off. Amazing batting in our team... bat so deep, class line-up. I'll try to bang the England door down, if it comes it comes."
The Meerkat Match Hero is Nathan Sowter: "To play in this team is incredible, tonight was my night. Very happy. The last few games I've been given rein to lead the spin attack. Moods has been clear with me, I've done what he asked. Everyone has come together from far and wide. Have fun together, incredible group to be part of.
Tom Curran: "To win a tournament as hard as the Hundred three on the bounce is unbelievable. We set out to achieve something special as a group. Are we going to stay together next year? We've stayed together with a target on our backs. Phenomenal squad effort."
Sam Curran: "Nervous today, always a bit of doubt, but brave to bat first... we've been together five years, very special. TC is organising the party tonight, got to celebrate the moment. Going to be a good night tonight."
Rockets are P6 W6 outside of the M25 this year but winless in London... P4 L3 NR1
8.50pm Handshakes, back-slaps, jubilation all round! Oval Invincibles make it three in a row with an emphatic crushing of Trent Rockets. It was set up by Will Jacks' lusty biffing at the top of their order, and capped by Nathan Sowter's three wickets in seven balls. Thereafter, it was simply a case of pride-salvaging, and Marcus Stoinis did that to a degree with 64 from 38. But Rockets were rocked by two untimely bowling injuries in the space of 18 hours, first Cook during the Eliminator, then Ferguson ten minutes before play. George Linde then dislocated a finger with five of his balls unused, but the best team in Hundred history was always too good, in truth.
Here we go then... Billings adjusts his field. and why not...
wide yorker, can't make contact. Lovely bowling
short-arm thump, high over deep midwicket! All a bit after-the-lord-mayor's, but it's a pulse all the same
full, into the blockhole, wafted out to deep midwicket
Eight a ball needed for a Super
Over set...
blatted off the full length, straight at a very, very straight mid-on. Hain came for the single, got sent back... gone by a mile
Sam Cook went for 32 in this fixture the other night ... so you never quite know?
there's one of those sixes! Too little, too late, though it is a high and wide full-toss, so a free hit might have been on the cards... but no, below waist high. 33 needed off five, aka snookers and some
length ball, wide line, crunched through cover to bring up a very pyrrhic fifty for Stoinis
Invincibles have missed their cut-off... I don't think it will matter
steps to the off-side, dragged to leg... The equation is out of reach barring extras!
End game now... if this isn't a six, it's over
wide full toss, Stoinis pats his cut to deep point, no chance of the second run
Even Billings must believe now...
wide this time, outswinging, the right option, keeping it out of the arc, but overcooked
wide outswinging yorker, brilliant line, can't do anything with that
Matt L: "So it looks like The Hundred as we know it is going to end with a bit of a whimper. Shame, as for all its critics, it's been harmless albeit slightly un-serious fun." The critics might argue that the harmlessness is the harm itself, but then we are getting meta...
low full toss, patted to long on, another single... 46 off 10... Stoinis needs sixes!
full length, Hain shimmies to make room but Mahmood hits his yorker at 88mph, and gathers in the followthrough
46 off 12... still just about the right side of four a ball...
yorker, aimed into the toes, sweet timing but straight at deep square leg
"Back up," says Stoinis to Hain...
Akash: "Another point of difference between the teams - Zampa playing tonight and Moores not allowed to" The difference might end up being rather greater than that, but yes, it's an odd look
steps across to off, hacked to the leg-side, Mahmood gathers, turns, pings down his stumps! Whiteley had to run, at least he's got Stoinis on strike. But the end is nigh once more
brilliant yorker, straight through the legs and past leg stump. Billings shies, but didn't need to, that was easily home
short and wide, muscled up and over deep point! Now then, that's the rate they need... four a ball in that set... is there a pulse after all?
length ball, belted over long-off! That's more like it from Stoinis and Rockets... 54 off 16 needed...
thumps the pad on the full length, but pitched outside leg
into Whiteley's arc, launched high and handsome out of the blockhole! A bit of a leading edge, but such muscle over long-on
Billings still directing his troops... he doesn't believe anything is finished yet... he might be the only one!
Lord's, London
|Toss
|Oval Invincibles (Men), elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Oval Invincibles (Men) won the 2025 The Hundred Men's Competition
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.05, Interval 19.05-19.20, Second Session 19.20-20.25
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - daynight (100-ball match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
