Devine to retire from ODIs after the World Cup

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine will retire from ODI cricket at the conclusion of the 50-over World Cup in India and Sri Lanka later this year but will remain available for T20Is under a casual playing agreement with New Zealand Cricket.

Devine, 35, made the announcement just a day before New Zealand's 17-player women's contract list is set to be unveiled given she will not be part of the centrally contracted group. Devine will captain the side in the World Cup and a new ODI skipper will be appointed ahead of the home summer.

She also currently sits second on New Zealand women's all-time ODI wicket-takers as one of only two players with more than 100 wickets alongside Lea Tahuhu.

Devine is keen to continue playing T20I cricket but will only do so on a casual basis given she holds a number of franchise contracts overseas.

"It feels like the right time for me to start stepping away," Devine said. "I feel very fortunate to have NZC's support in finding a solution that means I can still give to the White Ferns.

"It's important that everyone knows I'm focused and dedicated to giving this group everything I can before I step away.

"I'm really excited by where this young group's going and I'm looking forward to playing my part in the next six to nine months."

Head of women's high performance Liz Green said Devine had NZC's full support in making this decision.

"Sophie's given nearly 20 years of service to the White Ferns and NZC is fully supportive of her quest to find more balance at this stage in her career," Green said. "We're pleased to be able to reach an agreement that means she can continue to be involved with the White Ferns on a case-by-case basis, whilst opening up the opportunity for another player to be contracted in full."

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink praised Devine's contribution to the White Ferns ODI team.

"Sophie has been an extraordinary leader and ambassador for the White Ferns," Weenink said. "Supporting her move to a casual playing agreement will allow her to continue contributing to the White Ferns environment.