Mandhana back as No. 1 in ODI batting rankings
Laura Wolvaardt dropped to tied-second alongside Nat Sciver-Brunt
India opener Smriti Mandhana is back to No. 1 on the ICC's ODI rankings for women's batting. It is the first time since 2019 for Mandhana (727 rating points) at the top. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (717) - who lost 17 rating points - dropped to tied-second alongside England's Nat Sciver-Brunt.
In early May, Mandhana had scored 51 against South Africa and 116 in the final against hosts Sri Lanka in a tri-series, which were has last two ODI appearances.
Wolvaardt, in her five ODI appearances in 2025, has averaged 28.20 with a top score of 43. She scored 27 and 28 in the first two ODIs of the ongoing series against West Indies.
England's Amy Jones and Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry round out the top five. Mandhana is the lone Indian in the top ten, with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur on 15th and 16th respectively.
The top of the ODI bowling charts stayed the same, with England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone well ahead of Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and Megan Schutt. But West Indies spinner Afy Fletcher's four-wicket haul against South Africa in the second ODI helped her gain four spots up to 19th.
There were no changes in the ODI allrounders' top ten either. Gardner leads the list, with West Indies' Hayley Matthews at No. 2 and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp at No. 3. New Zealand's Sophie Devine, who announced her decision to retire from ODIs after the World Cup in September to be hosted by India, is ninth among allrounders and 13th among batters.