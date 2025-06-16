Women's ODI World Cup: India vs Pakistan set to be played on October 5 in Colombo

Defending champions Australia are set to start their campaign on October 1 at Indore's Holkar Stadium against New Zealand , before taking on Pakistan on October 8 in Colombo. Australia's game against England - a rematch of the previous edition's final - is set to be played on October 22 in Indore.

Pakistan, who will play all their games in colombo in accordance with the hybrid agreement arrived at between the BCCI and the PCB, will also face Bangladesh (Oct 2), England (Oct 15), New Zealand (Oct 18), South Africa (Oct 21) and Sri Lanka (Oct 24).

Other key fixtures for England include a league-stage match against South Africa in Bengaluru (Oct 3), and at Guwahati's ACA Stadium against Sri Lanka (Oct 11) and New Zealand (Oct 26).

Key fixtures Sept 30 - Ind vs SL, Bengaluru

Oct 1 - Aus vs NZ, Indore

Oct 3 - SA vs Eng, Bengaluru

Oct 5 - Ind vs Pak, Colombo

Oct 6 - SA vs NZ, Indore

Oct 11 - SL vs Eng, Guwahati

Oct 15 - Pak vs Eng, Colombo

Oct 22 - Eng vs Aus, Indore

Oct 25 - SA vs Aus, Indore

Oct 26 (day) Eng vs NZ, Guwahati

Oct 26 - Ind vs Ban, Bengaluru

Oct 29 - SF 1, Guwahati/Colombo

Oct 30 - SF 2, Bengaluru

Nov 2 - Final, Bengaluru/Colombo.

Bangladesh, apart from playing Pakistan to start their campaign, are set to play three more matches at Visakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium while also taking on Sri Lanka in Colombo (Oct 20). South Africa, meanwhile, have games against New Zealand (Oct 6) and Australia (Oct 25) in Indore.

The need for Pakistan's World Cup games to be played at a neutral venue arose due to strained relations between India and Pakistan, and India playing their 2025 Champions Trophy matches in Dubai instead of in the host country, Pakistan. The PCB, in turn, said Pakistan would not travel to India for tournaments in the foreseeable future.

The tournament will feature 28 league games followed by three knockouts, with matches spread across Bengaluru, Indore, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Colombo. The first semi-final is slated for either Guwahati or Colombo - depending on Pakistan's progression - on October 29 while the second semi-final will be in Bengaluru on October 30. The final, on November 2, will be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo.

India are hosting the women's ODI World Cup for the first time since 2013. The format for the 2025 tournament will be the same as in 2022, with each of the eight teams playing the other in a round-robin format, with the top four making the semi-finals.

Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka, apart from hosts India, qualified directly for the tournament. The last two spots were taken by Pakistan and Bangladesh at the qualifiers in Lahore earlier this year. The tournament will not feature West Indies, who missed out to Bangladesh on net run-rate at the qualifier.