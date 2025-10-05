Matches (11)
IND Women vs PAK Women, 6th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 05 2025 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 05, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
L
W
L
W
PAK Women
W
L
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 608 Runs • 60.8 Avg • 110.94 SR
IND-W10 M • 414 Runs • 82.8 Avg • 101.97 SR
PAK-W10 M • 528 Runs • 66 Avg • 71.15 SR
PAK-W10 M • 408 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 69.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 34.13 SR
IND-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 23.86 SR
PAK-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 32.31 SR
PAK-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 31.21 SR
Squad
IND-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1492
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|5 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)