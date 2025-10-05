Matches (11)
IND v WI (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
Women's World Cup (2)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
NZ vs AUS (2)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)

IND Women vs PAK Women, 6th Match at Colombo, Women's World Cup, Oct 05 2025

6th Match (D/N), Colombo (RPS), October 05, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
India Women FlagIndia Women
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
India WomenIndia Women
110021.255
6
Pakistan WomenPakistan Women
10100-1.623
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:21
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 608 Runs • 60.8 Avg • 110.94 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 414 Runs • 82.8 Avg • 101.97 SR
Sidra Amin
10 M • 528 Runs • 66 Avg • 71.15 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 408 Runs • 40.8 Avg • 69.5 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
S Rana
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 34.13 SR
K Goud
8 M • 15 Wkts • 5.66 Econ • 23.86 SR
Nashra Sandhu
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.38 Econ • 32.31 SR
Fatima Sana
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.11 Econ • 31.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
PAK-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Uma Chetry 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kranti Goud 
Bowler
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Renuka Singh 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Radha Yadav 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1492
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days5 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
