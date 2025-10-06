Matches (9)
Women's World Cup (1)
AFG vs BAN (1)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
Irani Cup (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (2)

NZ Women vs SA Women, 7th Match at Indore, Women's World Cup, Oct 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (D/N), Indore, October 06, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
9:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
7
New Zealand WomenNew Zealand Women
10100-1.780
8
South Africa WomenSouth Africa Women
10100-3.773
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ML Green
10 M • 310 Runs • 44.29 Avg • 95.38 SR
SFM Devine
7 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 89.62 SR
T Brits
9 M • 539 Runs • 77 Avg • 92.45 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 78.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JM Kerr
6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 26.83 SR
AC Kerr
5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 25.09 SR
N Mlaba
8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 29.07 SR
CL Tryon
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 37.33 SR
Squad
NZ-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Sophie Devine (c)
Batting Allrounder
Suzie Bates 
Allrounder
Eden Carson 
Bowler
Isabella Gaze 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maddy Green 
Middle order Batter
Brooke Halliday 
Allrounder
Bree Illing 
Bowler
Polly Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Bella James 
Top order Batter
Amelia Kerr 
Allrounder
Jess Kerr 
Bowler
Rosemary Mair 
Bowler
Georgia Plimmer 
Middle order Batter
Hannah Rowe 
Bowler
Lea Tahuhu 
Bowler
Match details
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Series
Season2025/26
Match numberWODI no. 1492
Hours of play (local time)15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
Match days6 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
ICC Women's World Cup

