NZ Women vs SA Women, 7th Match at Indore, Women's World Cup, Oct 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (D/N), Indore, October 06, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NZ Women
L
NR
W
W
L
SA Women
W
W
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W10 M • 310 Runs • 44.29 Avg • 95.38 SR
NZ-W7 M • 285 Runs • 40.71 Avg • 89.62 SR
SA-W9 M • 539 Runs • 77 Avg • 92.45 SR
SA-W9 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 78.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NZ-W6 M • 12 Wkts • 4.16 Econ • 26.83 SR
NZ-W5 M • 11 Wkts • 5.5 Econ • 25.09 SR
SA-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 29.07 SR
SA-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.96 Econ • 37.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
NZ Women won by 6 wickets (with 10 balls remaining) (DLS method)
01-Oct-2023
SA Women won by 7 wickets (with 28 balls remaining)
28-Sep-2023
SA Women won by 4 wickets (with 17 balls remaining)
24-Sep-2023
SA Women won by 2 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)
17-Mar-2022
SA Women won by 6 wickets (with 76 balls remaining)
30-Jan-2020
Squad
NZ-W
SA-W
Match details
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Match number
|WODI no. 1492
|Hours of play (local time)
|15.00 start, First Session 15.00-18.10, Interval 18.10-18.40, Second Session 18.40-22.10
|Match days
|6 October 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Jafta: SA ready to reset after 'blowout' against England
SA's wicketkeeper has backed her team to bounce back after they folded for 69 against England
Bates: 'After the game Sophie and I will reminisce on how far we've come'
Bates is set to become the first woman to play 350 internationals and she will share the moment with Devine, who will feature in her 300th international