Stats - Bates, Mandhana line up major milestones at women's World Cup

Several players are closing in on milestones at the women's ODI World Cup, starting September 30. Suzie Bates and Smriti Mandhana are nearing major batting landmarks, while Deepti Sharma and Megan Schutt are eyeing notable bowling records for both ODIs and World Cups. Here's a look at some of these.

1 - Bates is 257 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Bates (10,612) is currently second in the list after - Bates is 257 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Bates (10,612) is currently second in the list after Mithali Raj (who finished with 10,868 runs).

Bates is also just 104 runs away from reaching 6000 ODI runs. If she does so, she will only be the second after Raj (7805) to reach the landmark.

112 - Runs required by Mandhana to complete 5000 ODI runs. She will be the - Runs required by Mandhana to complete 5000 ODI runs. She will be the second India batter after Raj and fifth overall in women's ODIs to reach the milestone. Mandhana will also be the fastest by innings if she manages to reach the milestone in this tournament.

1000 - Mandhana is 72 away from becoming the - Mandhana is 72 away from becoming the first to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs. The record is held by Belinda Clark , who scored 970 runs in 1997.

Suzie Bates is eyeing a number of records in the women's World Cup • Getty Images

1 - Bates will be playing her 350th international at her second match of the tournament. That will make her the first player to get to 350 international caps in women's cricket.

150 - Schutt and Deepti have 140 wickets in women's ODIs and need ten more to get to the 150 mark.

Schutt, on 34 wickets, can also become the leading wicket-taker at women's ODI World Cups if she picks up ten more wickets. That will take her tally past Goswami's 43. Kapp, with 32 wickets, also has a chance to overhaul Goswami's tally.

1 - Mandhana, currently with 16 international hundreds, needs two more to become the most prolific century-scorer in women's international cricket. Meg Lanning with 17 is currently at the top.

3 - Both Mandhana and Bates are three away from topping the list for - Both Mandhana and Bates are three away from topping the list for most hundreds in women's ODIs where Lanning sits at the top with 15.