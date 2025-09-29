Stats - Bates, Mandhana line up major milestones at women's World Cup
Deepti Sharma, Megan Schutt and Marizanne Kapp have bowling landmarks within their sights
Several players are closing in on milestones at the women's ODI World Cup, starting September 30. Suzie Bates and Smriti Mandhana are nearing major batting landmarks, while Deepti Sharma and Megan Schutt are eyeing notable bowling records for both ODIs and World Cups. Here's a look at some of these.
1 - Bates is 257 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer in women's international cricket. Bates (10,612) is currently second in the list after Mithali Raj (who finished with 10,868 runs).
Bates is also just 104 runs away from reaching 6000 ODI runs. If she does so, she will only be the second after Raj (7805) to reach the landmark.
112 - Runs required by Mandhana to complete 5000 ODI runs. She will be the second India batter after Raj and fifth overall in women's ODIs to reach the milestone. Mandhana will also be the fastest by innings if she manages to reach the milestone in this tournament.
323 - Runs required for Bates to surpass Debbie Hockley's tally of 1501 in the women's ODI World Cup and become the leading run-scorer in the tournament.
1000 - Mandhana is 72 away from becoming the first to score 1000 runs in a calendar year in women's ODIs. The record is held by Belinda Clark, who scored 970 runs in 1997.
1 - Bates will be playing her 350th international at her second match of the tournament. That will make her the first player to get to 350 international caps in women's cricket.
3 - Marizanne Kapp is 12 away from becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs, having taken 169 wickets before the start of the tournament. Kapp will surpass Cathryn Fitzpatrick and Anisa Mohammed, who finished their career at 180 ODI wickets. Jhulan Goswami, with 255 wickets, heads the ODI list, while Shabnim Ismail is second on the list with 191.
150 - Schutt and Deepti have 140 wickets in women's ODIs and need ten more to get to the 150 mark.
Schutt, on 34 wickets, can also become the leading wicket-taker at women's ODI World Cups if she picks up ten more wickets. That will take her tally past Goswami's 43. Kapp, with 32 wickets, also has a chance to overhaul Goswami's tally.
1 - Mandhana, currently with 16 international hundreds, needs two more to become the most prolific century-scorer in women's international cricket. Meg Lanning with 17 is currently at the top.
3 - Both Mandhana and Bates are three away from topping the list for most hundreds in women's ODIs where Lanning sits at the top with 15.
198 - Runs Pratika Rawal needs to complete 1000 runs in women's ODIs. She has a chance to become the fastest to reach the milestone if she does it in the next five innings.
Namooh Shah is a stats analyst at ESPNcricinfo