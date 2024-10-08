Matches (7)
West Aust vs Queensland, 3rd Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Oct 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Perth, October 08 - 11, 2024, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
L
D
W
W
W
Queensland
D
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 09:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 765 Runs • 42.5 Avg • 49.41 SR
9 M • 656 Runs • 43.73 Avg • 39.09 SR
QLD10 M • 555 Runs • 32.65 Avg • 41.79 SR
QLD10 M • 512 Runs • 30.12 Avg • 50.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 40 Wkts • 3.08 Econ • 59.2 SR
WA8 M • 39 Wkts • 2.49 Econ • 36.66 SR
QLD9 M • 35 Wkts • 3.45 Econ • 43.62 SR
QLD9 M • 31 Wkts • 2.7 Econ • 57.8 SR
Squad
WA
QLD
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|8,9,10,11 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
