Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Clayton fifties lay platform for Queensland after WA post 465

Queensland 185 for 3 (Labuschagne 77, Clayton 52*, Gannon 2-33) trail Western Australia 465 (Inglis 122, Whiteman 102, Neser 5-68) by 280 runs

Test aspirant Matt Renshaw fell cheaply, but captain Marnus Labuschagne led Queensland's recovery with a half-century against Western Australia at the WACA. Labuschagne was in superb touch, as he hit 77 off 96 balls and looked in total command until falling lbw to offspinner Corey Rocchiccioli late on day two. It was a major blow in Queensland's rally, but No. 4 Jack Clayton held firm and finished unbeaten on 52.

After toiling in the field for 124.2 overs, openers Renshaw and Usman Khawaja were challenged by accurate new-ball bowling from quicks Matt Kelly and Cameron Gannon. The pitch flattened considerably amid sunny conditions, and represented a golden opportunity for Renshaw, who might be in the frame for a Test recall given the uncertainty over Cameron Green's back injury.

Renshaw started with a gorgeous drive down the ground off Kelly in the first over, but was worked over by Gannon, and edged to third slip. He made just 6 off 24 balls.

Labuschagne, with his father watching on in the terraces, was cautious early, before counterattacking Rocchiccioli with quick footwork down the pitch. He combined well with Khawaja, who also pounced on an unusually ragged effort from Rocchiccioli.

Gannon, playing against his former team, was the standout of WA's shorthanded attack missing speedsters Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson, with allrounder Mitchell Marsh playing as a specialist batter. Having starred in WA's Shield triumph against Tasmania last season, Gannon was relentless, and knocked over Khawaja, who on 31, played a short ball on to his stumps.

WA debutant Brody Couch, recruited from Victoria and who has played in Major League Cricket, impressed and bowled a lively first spell before tea. He was the fastest out of WA's trio of quicks, reaching speeds of 140kph while also bowling the occasional fiery short-pitched delivery. Couch tired late in the day, but did deliver a stinging delivery that hit Labuschagne in the stomach and had him on his haunches.

Queensland still have considerable work ahead to close in on WA's massive first-innings total of 465. WA's recovery continued on day two when allrounder Cooper Connolly and Gannon batted for almost the entire first session. Connolly powered to his half-century off 64 balls, and was matched by Gannon, a useful middle-order batter for his local club team. Labuschagne reverted to funky fields for Queensland, but to no avail, as Gannon notched his second half-century in first-class cricket.

After making his international debut during Australia's tour of the UK, Connolly has been earmarked for a big summer, and might be a smokey for the Test tour of Sri Lanka early next year.

Justifying his selection ahead of veteran Ashton Turner, Connolly unleashed powerful strokes to reach lunch on 79 not out. Having made 90 in his first-class debut in last season's Shield final, Connolly's bid for a maiden ton was cut short when he holed out to Renshaw in the first over after the interval.