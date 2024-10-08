Inglis, Whiteman tons lead Western Australia recovery after Neser five-for

Western Australia 319 for 7 (Inglis 122, Whiteman 102, Neser 5-44) against Queensland

Captain Sam Whiteman and Josh Inglis scored brilliant centuries under pressure to lift three-time Sheffield Shield defending champions Western Australia out of major trouble against Queensland on day one at the WACA.

WA started the season disastrously when Test aspirant Cameron Bancroft fell off the first ball of the match to trigger a remarkable opening spell from quick Michael Neser on a green-tinged surface.

Neser claimed Jayden Goodwin on the next delivery and soon added Mitchell Marsh to leave WA reeling at 18 for 3. But Whiteman, who was made permanent skipper this season, survived the onslaught and combined in a 203-run fifth-wicket partnership with Inglis to turn the match on its head.

Inglis was in a typically aggressive mood, pummelling 122 off 117 balls before falling to the part-time spin of Matthew Renshaw late in the day. Whiteman was more sedate, but equally effective to bat almost the entire day's play.

Neser, for some time on the Test fringes, inspired a late rally with the second new ball to claim Whiteman and Matthew Kelly. He finished with 5 for 48 from 22 overs.

After Queensland skipper Marnus Labuschagne elected to bowl, all eyes were on Bancroft who last played Test cricket in 2019 but has re-emerged in the selection frame given the uncertainty over allrounder Cameron Green's back injury.

But Bancroft, the leading run scorer in the Shield over the past two seasons, was not even afforded a sighter from a pumped-up Neser, who was on the money from the get-go with a trademark back of a length delivery that had him nicking off.

Some of the smattering of fans had not even nestled into their seats when Goodwin badly misjudged a delivery and was bowled by Neser on the next delivery.

Green and his team-mates on the team balcony looked ashen-faced, while a number of WACA staffers quickly scurried after gathering on the ground's famous grassbanks for the start of play.

Marsh, playing as a specialist batter, scampered to the middle much earlier than expected but did manage to defy Neser's attempts at a hat-trick. WA did not hit the scoreboard until the fourth over before Marsh decided to counterattack only to fall for 13 to Neser when he was caught on the crease and edged to third slip.

Josh Inglis celebrates his century • Getty Images

Under overcast skies, Neser was almost unplayable from the Lillee-Marsh end and had the spectacular figures of 3 for 8 from six overs. But Whiteman found a willing partner in Hilton Cartwright, who broke the shackles with a huge six off legspinner Mitchell Swepson that landed in the ground's construction area and caused a five-minute delay.

As the sun broke out, batting became easier in the second session but Cartwright could not cash in after playing on to Swepson. Inglis was in glorious touch from the outset, stroking boundaries all around the wicket as he raced past Whiteman despite facing 100 deliveries less.

Desperate for a wicket, Labuschagne resorted to himself as he unleashed a short-ball tactic with his seamers. But it didn't rattle Inglis, who powered to his sixth first-class century off just 93 balls.

Queensland's attack struggled other than Neser, but first-class debutant Tom Straker bowled a lively initial spell. Part of Australia's U-19 World Cup title team earlier this year, the athletic Straker's run-up and smooth action had echoes of former quick Jason Gillespie.

Both teams have entered the season with numerous injury concerns. WA's depth has been tested with stars Aaron Hardie, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson and Joel Paris working their way back from injuries.

Allrounder Cooper Connolly, fresh off his international debut during Australia's recent tour of the UK, was picked ahead of veteran Ashton Turner, who missed most of last season due to a knee injury.