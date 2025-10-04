Vidarbha's lower-order sets Rest of India a fighting 361-run target for Irani Cup glory

Rest of India 214 and 30 for 2 (Kishan 5*, Patidar 2*) need another 331 runs to beat Vidarbha 342 and 232 (Mokhade 37, Wadkar 36, Nalkande 35, Kamboj 4-34)

Kamboj, the pick of the Rest of India bowlers, dismissed Vidarbha's Nos. 3 to 6. Danesh Malewar's inside edge onto his pads was taken in the slip cordon. Dhruv Shorey was lbw by a length ball angling in. Yash Rathod was caught behind with a ball moving away. Wadkar was also dismissed to a catch by wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan with the new ball. It took Kamboj only 12 overs to return figures of 4 for 34.

In their chase of 361, Rest of India lost both openers before stumps. Aditya Thakare bowled Aryan Juyal through his defences to knock his poles back. Dubey then dismissed Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw which the batter reviewed unsuccessfully.