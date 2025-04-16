Live report - DC look to move up to the top

Live
Live report - DC look to move up to the topBy Shashank Kishore
Some grip and turn at Kotla
The boundary dimensions here can be demoralising for a spinner, but when there's assistance, like there is tonight, spinners can be more than a handful. We've seen Hasaranga get some grip, especially to the googly, Theekshana has got the odd ball to stop on the batter. Now, Royals bring Riyan Parag on for the first time with the ball this season.
Rahul and Porel's approach against spin also seems to suggest this isn't the easiest of decks to bat. Even Jofra Archer's slower length ball dug into the surface as he comes on for his third, doesn't quite slide on and has Rahul dragging a pull to cow corner.
Is it time for DC to look beyond Jake Fraser-McGurk for now?8 votes
No, he's a generational talent who needs backing
Yes, IPL is cut-throat. Pick the form player
1
Royals pull things back
Just the one boundary - Rahul's six down the ground off Deshpande - between overs 5-8. DC 60/2. Rahul hasn't been able to get going yet - he's on 17 off 18 (10 of those came off just two deliveries).
1
1
Karun Nair's anti-climatic end
Some days, you just can't put a foot wrong. Like he didn't in his sensational takedown of Jasprit Bumrah the other night. But tonight is not Karun's.
After being roughed up by two superb Jofra Archer short balls, he's run out at the non-striker's end after a mix-up with Porel. Hasaranga at point lobs the ball back to Sandeep Sharma, who under-arm flicks the stumps as Karun is inches short.
2
JFM falls early yet again
62 Percentage of dismissals for Jake Fraser-McGurk between balls 1-10 in T20 cricket since IPL 2024
After getting his bat down in time to squeeze out a full, tailing in-swinger first ball, he lofted Jofra Archer for two fours over extra cover to get underway. But once again, he falls inside the first 10 balls. He tries to loft Archer through the line over mid-off, but the ball gets big on him and he spoons a simple catch to mid-off.
1
Abishek Porel checks in
4
4
6
4
4
1
Tushar Deshpande under the pump! The shot of the over was the wristy flick to pick a perfectly acceptable length ball on middle and leg over deep backward square leg. Except for the second ball, where he charged down the pitch to swing to the hills and got a thick edge to the third man boundary, all others have been authentic shots. DC 33/0 in 2 overs.
1
Royals opt to bowl v DC
Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl as Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back from two straight losses, against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Samson explained the chasing trend among teams as the primary factor behind his decision. They were unchanged from the XI that played RCB at home three days ago.
Axar Patel, the DC captain, too said he would've bowled first because of dew. DC are still without Faf du Plessis, who has a groin strain that has now forced him to miss three games.
It meant another opportunity for Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has four single-digit score in five innings so far this season.
A win will take second-placed DC to the top of the standings. RR, meanwhile, are third from bottom, with just two wins in six games, and will jostle in the mid-table should they win.
Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma
DC subs list: Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay
Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
RR subs list: Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore
2
2
1
The Mohit Sharma Interview
By Nagraj Gollapudi
Kuldeep v RR - a fascinating subplot
Two losses, two wins, two losses. If breaking out of this inconsistent run is a challenge, Rajasthan Royals' job just got tougher. They run into Delhi Capitals, the early pace-setters, at their own den, fresh off a heartbreak and looking to rebound.
RR have the second-best powerplay run rate of 9.72 this season, but that drops to 7.86 in the middle overs: the second-worst behind CSK. This is when Kuldeep Yadav, who has been in gun form, operates.
Kuldeep has bowled 18 overs in this phase and has gone at an economy of just 5.94, picking up nine wickets, the second most only behind Noor Ahmad.
RR's job just got tougher.
1