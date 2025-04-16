Live report - DC look to move up to the top

Jofra Archer bends his back • Associated Press

Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl as Rajasthan Royals look to bounce back from two straight losses, against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Samson explained the chasing trend among teams as the primary factor behind his decision. They were unchanged from the XI that played RCB at home three days ago.

Axar Patel, the DC captain, too said he would've bowled first because of dew. DC are still without Faf du Plessis, who has a groin strain that has now forced him to miss three games.

It meant another opportunity for Australia opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has four single-digit score in five innings so far this season.

A win will take second-placed DC to the top of the standings. RR, meanwhile, are third from bottom, with just two wins in six games, and will jostle in the mid-table should they win.

Delhi Capitals XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma

DC subs list: Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay

Rajasthan Royals XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt, wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande