Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for breaching spirit of the game

Both were fined 20% of their match fee for committing a Level 1 offence during the match against Punjab Kings

ESPNcricinfo staff
20-Apr-2024 • 1 hr ago
Tim David was fined 20% of his match fee&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Mumbai Indians batter Tim David and batting coach Kieron Pollard have been fined 20% of their match fee for breaching the IPL's code of conduct during their match against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday.
As per a media release by the IPL, David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game. However, it did not specify the offence.
Article 2.20 states: "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays, with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 offence)."
Both David and Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee Sanjay Verma's sanction.
Mumbai, who went on to win the match by nine runs, are currently seventh on the points table with three wins and four losses from seven games. Their next match is on Monday, against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.
