Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for breaching spirit of the game

As per a media release by the IPL, David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game. However, it did not specify the offence.

Article 2.20 states: "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays, with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 offence)."