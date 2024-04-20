Tim David, Kieron Pollard fined for breaching spirit of the game

As per a media release by the IPL, David and Pollard committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.20, which covers all types of conduct that are contrary to the spirit of the game. However, it did not specify the offence.
Article 2.20 states: "When assessing the seriousness of the offence, the context of the particular situation, and whether it was deliberate, reckless, negligent, avoidable and/or accidental, shall be considered. Further, the person lodging the Report shall determine where on the range of severity the conduct lays, with the range of severity starting at conduct of a minor nature (and hence a Level 1 offence) up to conduct of an extremely serious nature (and hence a Level 4 offence)."
Both David and Pollard admitted to the offence and accepted the match referee Sanjay Verma's sanction.
Mumbai, who went on to win the match by nine runs, are currently seventh on the points table
with three wins and four losses from seven games. Their next match is on Monday, against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur.