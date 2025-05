IPL to continue amid India-Pakistan border tensions

MI, who lost a last-ball thriller at home against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, were scheduled to land in Dharamshala by Thursday, but it is understood their travel plans have been put on hold owing to the Kangra airport shutting down. Even the Chandigarh airport, which is the nearest to Dharamsala, has been closed according towhich has reported that the Indian government has temporarily shut down at least 18 airports in the north and west of the country including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla and Jamnagar.