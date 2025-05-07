IPL to continue amid India-Pakistan border tensions
Tournament chief Arun Dhumal says they are working with the government on how to move forward
IPL 2025 will continue for the moment despite mounting tension between India and Pakistan in the aftermath of missile strikes carried out by the Indian army in the early hours of Wednesday on sites across the border. The Indian government said Operation Sindoor was its response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, where 26 civilians were killed, in April.
While the BCCI has not issued any public statement yet, doubts had surfaced over whether the two IPL matches scheduled this week in the north Indian town of Dharamshala, the second home venue of Punjab Kings (PBKS), will go ahead. PBKS are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 8 and then Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 11.
MI, who lost a last-ball thriller at home against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday, were scheduled to land in Dharamshala by Thursday, but it is understood their travel plans have been put on hold owing to the Kangra airport shutting down. Even the Chandigarh airport, which is the nearest to Dharamsala, has been closed according to PTI which has reported that the Indian government has temporarily shut down at least 18 airports in the north and west of the country including Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla and Jamnagar.
According to Arun Dhumal, the IPL chairman, the Thursday evening fixture between PBKS and DC is currently scheduled to go ahead.
"We will abide by the Indian government advisory," Dhumal told ESPNcricinfo. He confirmed that as of Wednesday morning there had been no directive issued by the government. Dhumal said the IPL operations team was coordinating with the concerned government agencies to figure out how to get teams in and out of Dharamshala. PBKS have been based in Dharamshala since last week and won their most recent home game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday.
Asked whether there was a possibility of shifting the May 11 match between PBKS and MI elsewhere, Dhumal said the IPL team was "working on the logistics" and if there was any "alternate planning" needed, they would be prepared.