Live Report - MI and GT fight for top spot

There's a very good chance these two teams could face each other again in this tournament. Tonight is the second match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In the first, GT ambushed MI on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad. Now they come up against each other at a crucial juncture. They want to win everything to make sure they finish in the top two. MI are at 14 after 11 games, on a six-match winning streak. GT are at 14 from 10 games. RCB are at 16 from 11. Not far from these three are PBKS.