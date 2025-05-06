Live Report - MI and GT fight for top spot

Live
Live Report - MI and GT fight for top spotBy Sidharth Monga
GT chase, Arshad in for Washington
Gujarat Titans won the toss at Wankhede Stadium, and decided to do what teams do there: field first. No total is safe at Wankhede, given a true pitch, small boundaries and dew later in the night.
GT made one change to their team, bringing in left-arm quick Arshad Khan ahead of spinner-allrounder Washington Sundar. That tells you all you need to know about the conditions: little help for spin. Once again, GT were playing Rashid Khan at No. 7, which presents an opportunity for the opposition that can take early wickets. Sgubman Gill said they wanted to give Kagiso Rabada a couple more nets sessions before they draft him back into the XI.
Mumbai Indians remained unchanged, which meant Corbin Bosch continued to play against Mitchell Santner, whom he originally replaced thanks to a niggle. Santner was not on the list of possible Impact Players so it is possible he hasn't yet fully recovered.
Both teams were at 14 points and within a shot of the top position. GT had a game in hand. This game was crucial for both the sides with an eye on the top-two finish, which can guarantee you two matches in the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians 1 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt.), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Possible Impact Players Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar
Gujarat Titans 1 Shubman Gill (capt.), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 M Shahrukh Khan, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 R Sai Kishore, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Arshad Khan, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Prasidh Krishna
Possible Impact Players Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka
Conditions at Wankhede
We have a bias on the boundaries: 66m to 61m. This pitch os not fresh. This is the third match being played on it. The RCB-MI match featured huge runs. Then against CSK it lowered a little. Matthew Hayden says the pitch is good, and should offer 200 runs. He also talks about the possibility of some rain later.
SKY vs RSK: the contest to watch out for
A match we might see again
There's a very good chance these two teams could face each other again in this tournament. Tonight is the second match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. In the first, GT ambushed MI on a black-soil pitch in Ahmedabad. Now they come up against each other at a crucial juncture. They want to win everything to make sure they finish in the top two. MI are at 14 after 11 games, on a six-match winning streak. GT are at 14 from 10 games. RCB are at 16 from 11. Not far from these three are PBKS.
The race for the top two is hotting up, and you don't want to lose anything now. Hardik Pandya is coming up against his former team, who happen to be the most consistent IPL side since they debuted. This is a mouth-watering clash. Welcome.
