56th Match (N), Wankhede, May 06, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
155/8
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans
(19/19 ov, T:147) 147/7

GT won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) (DLS method)

43 (46) & 3 catches
shubman-gill
66.36 ptsImpact List
gerald-coetzee
Report

Rain, no-ball and a run-out fumble: Titans stun Mumbai to win a classic

A see-sawing game with no shortage of drama went the way of the visitors at Wankhede stadium

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
06-May-2025 • 29 mins ago
3:29

How Sai Kishore and GT took down Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat Titans 147 for 7 (Gill 43, Bumrah 2-19) beat Mumbai Indians 155 for 8 (Jacks 53, Sai Kishore 2-34) by three wickets (DLS method)
In a chaotic match laced with rain breaks during the second half, Gujarat Titans got home by the barest of margins to reach the top of the IPL 2025 points table and end Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak. When it started to rain just before midnight, MI would have thought they had fashioned an improbable comeback. Between two rain breaks, they had taken 4 for 25 to turn GT's lead of eight on the DLS par score to a deficit of four with two overs to go.
Thanks to some excellent work from the groundstaff, the game resumed at the last possible moment, leaving GT 15 to get in the 19th over. Deepak Chahar was hit for a four and a six in the first three balls, then bowled a no-ball, but came back to take a wicket. With one needed off the last ball, MI could still have forced a tie had someone come around to collect the throw from mid-off. Hardik Pandya, who had bowled two no-balls earlier and had decided against bowling the last over, missed with the direct-hit, sparking wild celebrations in the GT camp.
More to follow
Gujarat TitansMumbai IndiansMI vs GTIndian Premier League

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
GT 100%
MIGT
100%50%100%MI InningsGT Innings

Over 19 • GT 147/7

Gerald Coetzee c Naman Dhir b Chahar 12 (6b 1x4 1x6 10m) SR: 200
W
GT won by 3 wickets (with 0 balls remaining) (DLS method)
Rain, no-ball and a run-out fumble: Titans stun Mumbai to win a classic

Mumbai Indians huff and puff to 155 despite Jacks' fifty

GT leave out Rabada and bowl against unchanged MI

Live Report - GT win in a chaotic, last-ball finish

IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios: Seven teams fighting for four spots

GT Innings
Player NameRB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught55
Shubman Gill
bowled4346
JC Buttler
caught3027
SE Rutherford
lbw2815
M Shahrukh Khan
bowled66
R Tewatia
not out118
Rashid Khan
lbw23
G Coetzee
caught126
Arshad Khan
not out11
Extras(nb 3, w 6)
Total147(7 wkts; 19 ovs)
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1183160.793
RCB1183160.482
PBKS1173150.376
MI1275141.156
DC1164130.362
KKR1155110.249
LSG115610-0.469
SRH11377-1.192
RR12396-0.718
CSK11294-1.117
