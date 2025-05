Rain, no-ball and a run-out fumble: Titans stun Mumbai to win a classic

Thanks to some excellent work from the groundstaff, the game resumed at the last possible moment, leaving GT 15 to get in the 19th over. Deepak Chahar was hit for a four and a six in the first three balls, then bowled a no-ball, but came back to take a wicket. With one needed off the last ball, MI could still have forced a tie had someone come around to collect the throw from mid-off. Hardik Pandya , who had bowled two no-balls earlier and had decided against bowling the last over, missed with the direct-hit, sparking wild celebrations in the GT camp.