Rain, no-ball and a run-out fumble: Titans stun Mumbai to win a classic
A see-sawing game with no shortage of drama went the way of the visitors at Wankhede stadium
Gujarat Titans 147 for 7 (Gill 43, Bumrah 2-19) beat Mumbai Indians 155 for 8 (Jacks 53, Sai Kishore 2-34) by three wickets (DLS method)
In a chaotic match laced with rain breaks during the second half, Gujarat Titans got home by the barest of margins to reach the top of the IPL 2025 points table and end Mumbai Indians' six-match winning streak. When it started to rain just before midnight, MI would have thought they had fashioned an improbable comeback. Between two rain breaks, they had taken 4 for 25 to turn GT's lead of eight on the DLS par score to a deficit of four with two overs to go.
Thanks to some excellent work from the groundstaff, the game resumed at the last possible moment, leaving GT 15 to get in the 19th over. Deepak Chahar was hit for a four and a six in the first three balls, then bowled a no-ball, but came back to take a wicket. With one needed off the last ball, MI could still have forced a tie had someone come around to collect the throw from mid-off. Hardik Pandya, who had bowled two no-balls earlier and had decided against bowling the last over, missed with the direct-hit, sparking wild celebrations in the GT camp.
More to follow
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo