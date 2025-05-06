Greatest Tests: The high of Ashes 05 or Protea fire in Perth 08

In the lead-up to the World Test Championship final between Australia and South Africa at Lord's on June 11, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and JioHotstar are inviting you to help us pick the greatest Test of the 21st century. There are 32 contenders, with two Tests pitted against each other until we identify the winner. Get voting now.

Australia were in transition ahead of the home summer in 2008-09, but showed that none of their powers were lost in beating New Zealand 2-0. They kept finding a hero to lead the rescue mission.

But the script was flipped in the first Test against South Africa in Perth. Despite a familiar lower-order resolve in the first innings, despite typical macho fast-bowling machoism from Mitchell Johnson, who bagged a career-best 8 for 61, and despite setting South Africa a huge 414 to win, Ricky Ponting's side was left aghast. Centuries from AB de Villiers and Graeme Smith , and half-centuries from Jacques Kallis, Hashim Amla and debutant JP Duminy, led South Africa to the second-highest successful chase in Test history.

That was Australia's second successive loss at the WACA after India beat them there in 2007-08. And who knew at the time that it would lay the foundation for the first of three back-to-back Test series wins by South Africa in the country? Australia's aura had started to fade.

The drama had begun before the toss. Glenn McGrath had hurt his ankle on the first morning of the match, and the man who replaced him nearly did it for Australia... with the bat. On the fourth day, Australia were 137 for 7 in their pursuit of 282. Michael Clarke was their only hope, and it took an ahead-of-the-time slower ball from Steve Harmison to dismiss him and make it 175 for 8. With Shane Warne Brett Lee and Michael Kasprowicz , who took McGrath's place in the side, remaining, England were favourites.

But run by run, and minute by minute, Warne hurt England with the bat after bagging ten wickets with the ball. His stoic stand with Lee, who also looked unmoved, was fanning belief. But then, with Australia 62 runs away and the pair having added 45, a little flicker of a sound broke the silence of the stadium. Everyone searched for it. Warne found it. He had trod back onto his stumps. He was hit-wicket.