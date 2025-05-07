Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
WAR Women vs SOM Women, 20th Match at Birmingham, Women's One-Day Cup, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match, Birmingham, May 07, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
WAR Women
L
T
W
L
W
SOM Women
L
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:29
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match days
|07 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Women's One-Day Cup News
Perrin, Wraith, Ellis lead Warwickshire home in record chase
Sophia Dunkley hundred in vain as Surrey lose for the third time in four games
Wilson, Odgers set up Somerset for narrow win in rain-affected game
Hollie Armitage 89 underpins Durham effort but Chloe Skelton's three-for proves key
Jodi Grewcock 73* leads Essex Women to first win
Abtaha Maqsood shines with the ball to keep Lancashire in check
Beaumont ton in Blaze chase hands Hampshire first defeat
Unbroken stand with Georgia Elwiss sees off visitors after Sarah Glenn stars with ball