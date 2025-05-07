Matches (13)
WAR Women vs SOM Women, 20th Match at Birmingham, Women's One-Day Cup, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match, Birmingham, May 07, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Warwickshire Women FlagWarwickshire Women
Somerset Women FlagSomerset Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
2
Somerset WomenSomerset Women
431013
3
Warwickshire WomenWarwickshire Women
421011
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:29
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2025
Match days07 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W43113
SOM-W43113
WAR-W42111
HAM-W42110
LAN-W4229
SUR-W4135
DUR-W4134
ESS-W4134
