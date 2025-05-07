Sophie Luff leads Somerset victory with captain's knock

Somerset 297 for 6 (Luff 111*, Knight 70, Arlott 4-61) beat Warwickshire 249 (Kalis 60, Davis 50) by 48 runs

Somerset banked their third successive Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition victory with an emphatic 48-run win over Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Somerset totalled a solid 297 for 6 thanks to captain Sophie Luff 's accomplished 111 not out from 105 balls which built on Heather Knight 's punchy 70 off 93 up top. Emily Arlott profited from late-innings profligacy to finish with 4 for 61.

Warwickshire's reply came in short at 249 all out after early impetus from Sterre Kalis 's 60 from 49 balls was followed by a middle-order implosion of five wickets for 14 runs in 30 balls. Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Chloe Skelton and Charlie Dean each took two wickets to squeeze the chase into submission.

After Warwickshire chose to bowl, they were kept waiting for a breakthrough on a good batting pitch. Knight launched the innings with a flurry of fours but was overtaken by the increasingly fluent Emma Corney in an opening stand of 74.

Corney sliced Hannah Baker to mid-off but Luff and Knight added 79 before the former moved outside off-stump to lap Charis Pavely and lapped the ball on to the wicket.

Luff, driving sweetly, galloped to a 60-ball half-century in a stand of 118 in 90 balls with Fran Wilson which ended when Wilson lifted Arlott to deep extra. That was the first of four wickets in 11 balls for Arlott as Wellington edged an attempted cut and, in the final over, Dean edged a slog and Griffiths was caught at mid off. Luff was left unbeaten, having hit 17 fours in a true captain's innings.

It was a strong total but by no means daunting on a good pitch, and Kalis and Amy Freeborn gave Warwickshire's reply a purposeful start with a stand of 77 in 61 balls before both fell to Australian leg-spinner Wellington. Freeborn's anchor role ended when she was caught at deep midwicket. Kalis, having hit 11 fours, missed an attempted cut and was bowled.

Davina Perrin and Katie George built a promising alliance of 50 but the chase was derailed by a spectacular collapse of wickets in five successive overs. George and Natasha Wraith were adjudged lbw to full-length balls from Griffiths. Skelton removed the dangerous Perrin, caught at deep point, and Bethan Ellis, who chipped to short fine leg. Pavely sought a single that wasn't there and was run out from extra cover by Knight.