IND Women vs SA Women, 5th Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 07, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
W
L
SA Women
W
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 607 Runs • 75.88 Avg • 92.53 SR
IND-W10 M • 599 Runs • 59.9 Avg • 105.45 SR
SA-W10 M • 702 Runs • 117 Avg • 86.45 SR
SA-W7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 84.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 20 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 25.45 SR
IND-W3 M • 11 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 15.27 SR
SA-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 39 SR
SA-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 41.9 SR
Squad
IND-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1463
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|7 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sugandika Kumari give Sri Lanka rare win over India
It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in the format
Madara, Samarawickrama and Dilhari lead Sri Lanka's rout of South Africa
In just her second ODI, Madara returned four wickets before Samarawickrama and Dilhari stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 128
Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win
South Africa lost eight wickets for 80 runs, including three in an over to Rana as India defended 276
Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again
The India keeper-batter talks about the work she has put into her batting and what she has learned from the WPL