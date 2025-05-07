Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)

IND Women vs SA Women, 5th Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), May 07 2025

5th Match, Colombo (RPS), May 07, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
India Women FlagIndia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
1
India WomenIndia Women
321040.433
3
South Africa WomenSouth Africa Women
20200-0.356
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Pratika Rawal
9 M • 607 Runs • 75.88 Avg • 92.53 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 599 Runs • 59.9 Avg • 105.45 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 702 Runs • 117 Avg • 86.45 SR
T Brits
7 M • 202 Runs • 28.86 Avg • 84.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
10 M • 20 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 25.45 SR
S Rana
3 M • 11 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 15.27 SR
N Mlaba
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.26 Econ • 39 SR
A Khaka
10 M • 10 Wkts • 5.4 Econ • 41.9 SR
Squad
IND-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
Middle order Batter
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Shuchi Upadhyay 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1463
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days7 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series News

Nilakshika Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Sugandika Kumari give Sri Lanka rare win over India

It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in the format

Madara, Samarawickrama and Dilhari lead Sri Lanka's rout of South Africa

In just her second ODI, Madara returned four wickets before Samarawickrama and Dilhari stitched a fourth-wicket stand of 128

Brits ton in vain as Rana five-for scripts India's thrilling win

South Africa lost eight wickets for 80 runs, including three in an over to Rana as India defended 276

Destructive Richa Ghosh hopes to emulate Dhoni and Perry, and become a World Cup winner once again

The India keeper-batter talks about the work she has put into her batting and what she has learned from the WPL

Spinners, Rawal seal big win for India

Sri Lanka did not recover from the collapse triggered by Rana as they lost their last nine wickets for 93 runs

Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-W32140.433
SL-W3214-0.166
SA-W2020-0.356
Full Table