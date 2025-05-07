SA opt to field, Wolvaardt out with illness
Shuchi Upadhyay makes her India debut while Miane Smit is handed a cap for South Africa
South Africa chose to bowl vs India
South Africa opted to chase in a must-win game in the Sri Lanka tri-series, without their regular captain Laura Wolvaardt, who was ruled out of the match with illness. Chloe Tryon will captain in Wolvaardt's absence, Lara Goodall was carded to open the batting and 20-year old Miane Smit was handed a debut at No.4.
Cricket South Africa said though Wolvaardt was recovering well, she was left out as a precaution due to the weather conditions, which have already affected several players through the tournament. It is forecast to be hot and humid, with a chance of rain.
Wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso, who left the field with a heat-related illness during South Africa's match against Sri Lanka on Friday, has not returned to action. Sinalo Jafta was named in her place. South Africa also made a third change to the side that lost to Sri Lanka and left out seamer Ayabonga Khaka to include allrounder Nondumiso Shangase, who bowls offspin.
As the only side who have lost two matches so far, South Africa must beat India today and Sri Lanka on Friday if they hope to get a place in Sunday's final. India, who have won two matches but most recently lost to Sri Lanka, are a win away from the final.
They made two changes to the side that lost on Sunday, both in the bowling department. Left-arm spinner Shuchi Upadhyay was handed her first cap while Amanjot Kaur, who has been seen at times as a substitute fielder, was given an opportunity ahead of Kashvee Gautam and Arundhati Reddy.
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Shree Charani, 10 Amanjot Kaur, 11 Shuchi Upadhyay
South Africa: 1 Tazmin Brits, 2 Lara Goodall, 3 Sune Luus, 4 Miane Smit, 5 Nondumiso Shangase, 6 Sinalo Jafta (wk), 7 Chloe Tryon (capt), 8 Annerie Dercksen, 9 Nadine de Klerk, 10 Nonkululekho Mlaba, 11 Masabata Klaas
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket