SA opt to field, Wolvaardt out with illness

Cricket South Africa said though Wolvaardt was recovering well, she was left out as a precaution due to the weather conditions, which have already affected several players through the tournament. It is forecast to be hot and humid, with a chance of rain.

As the only side who have lost two matches so far, South Africa must beat India today and Sri Lanka on Friday if they hope to get a place in Sunday's final. India, who have won two matches but most recently lost to Sri Lanka, are a win away from the final.