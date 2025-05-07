Matches (13)
LAN Women vs SUR Women, 19th Match at, Women's One-Day Cup, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

19th Match, May 07, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
5
Lancashire WomenLancashire Women
42209
6
Surrey WomenSurrey Women
41305
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Series
Season2025
Match days07 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPT
BLZ-W43113
SOM-W43113
WAR-W42111
HAM-W42110
LAN-W4229
SUR-W4135
DUR-W4134
ESS-W4134
