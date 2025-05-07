Fi Morris, Katie Mack overhaul 297-target to beat Surrey

Lancashire 299-5 (Morris 90*, Mack 84, Jones 52) beat Surrey 296-8 (Davidson-Richards 100, Scholfield 87, Cross 3-55) by five wickets

Fi Morris and Katie Mack posted excellent scores of 90 not out and 84 as Lancashire reeled in a 297-target to beat Surrey by five wickets in an entertaining Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's contest at Southport and Birkdale Cricket Club.

Australian Mack came in with the Red Rose at 53 for 1 in the 11th over of a response to Surrey's 296 for 8, which included a composed 100 off 102 balls from Alice Davidson-Richards

Lancashire ended a run of two defeats to win for the third time this summer as England seamer Kate Cross returned 3 for 55 from 10 overs and opener Eve Jones made 52.

When Mack fell to a brilliant one-handed Alice Monaghan catch at cover off Davidson-Richards' seamers, Lancashire were 208 for 4 after 35 overs with the game in the balance. But Morris finished things off with two overs remaining.

Surrey have now won one and lost four. They had to cope without England regular Sophia Dunkley because of a niggle, while two more batting big guns in Alice Capsey and Danni Wyatt-Hodge fell early. Paige Scholfield also contributed 87.

There were two key fourth-wicket partnerships in a match played on a used pitch that proved excellent for batting.

In advancing from 50 for 3 in the 11th over having elected to bat, Surrey had two players who put the opposition bowlers and fielders under pressure at every opportunity as England fringe all-rounders Davidson-Richards and Scholfield shared 143.

Later, Mack and Morris came together with the hosts 124 for 3 in the 24th over of their chase and did exactly the same, sharing 84.

There was a stunning one-handed catch at cover taken in both innings.

But Davidson-Richards had earlier been dropped on 87 before moving to her third career senior century off 101 balls. Lancashire opener Jones was latter dropped on 11.

Lancashire made a bright start. Cross struck twice with the new ball to get Bryony Smith acrobatically caught at cover by a diving Emma Lamb off a leading edge and Capsey bowled having played on. Both fell for 1.

When Wyatt-Hodge, on 21, sliced left-arm spinner Sophie Morris to point, Surrey were three wickets down early.

But Davidson-Richards and Scholfield turned things around to give their side what looked like a commanding total, with their running between the wickets a real feature.

Davidson-Richards regularly hit over the top against spin, contributing 10 fours.

Scholfield fell first with Surrey just short of 200, but Davidson-Richards remained until the penultimate over when the visitors were close to 300.

Lancashire openers Lamb and Jones lead this competition's leading run-scorer's list with 331 and 315 respectively. They have shared first-wicket partnerships of 34, 151, 185,106 and - here - 53 inside 11 overs.

Seamer Monaghan removed both. And when Dani Gregory's leg-spin bowled Seren Smale, Lancashire were 124 for 3 in the 24th over and some way from home.

Enter Mack and Morris, who also ran superbly between the wickets. But they also found the boundary regularly enough. Mack hit nine fours and a six in 64 balls.