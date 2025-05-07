Matches (13)
HAM Women vs DUR Women, 18th Match at Arundel, Women's One-Day Cup, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score

18th Match, Arundel, May 07, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Hampshire Women FlagHampshire Women
Durham Women FlagDurham Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
4
Hampshire WomenHampshire Women
421010
7
Durham WomenDurham Women
41304
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match details
Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground
Series
Season2025
Match days07 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
