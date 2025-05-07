Matches (13)
IPL (2)
PSL (1)
BAN-A vs NZ-A (1)
County DIV1 (3)
County DIV2 (4)
WCL 2 (1)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
Bangladesh A vs NZ A, 2nd unofficial ODI at Sylhet, BAN-A vs NZ-A, May 07 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial ODI, Sylhet, May 07, 2025, New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh
What will be the toss result?
BAN-A Win & Bat
NZ-A Win & Bat
BAN-A Win & Bowl
NZ-A Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Bangladesh A
L
L
A
A
W
NZ A
L
L
L
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 07:28
Head to headLast 1 Match
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-13.15, Second Session 13.15-16.45
|Match days
|7 May 2025 - day (50-over match)