SA Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI at Durban,SA vs ENG [W], Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Durban, December 08, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Women
L
L
L
L
W
ENG Women
W
W
W
L
L
Ground time: 03:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W10 M • 601 Runs • 100.17 Avg • 88.38 SR
SA-W10 M • 411 Runs • 51.38 Avg • 91.33 SR
ENG-W10 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 98.14 SR
ENG-W6 M • 237 Runs • 59.25 Avg • 110.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 37.88 SR
SA-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 36.33 SR
ENG-W8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 21.86 SR
ENG-W5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 18.53 SR
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Kingsmead, Durban
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1422
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-16.50
|Match days
|8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
South Africa vs England Women News
All-round Kapp and Dercksen headline South Africa's confident win
They both picked three wickets and scored crucial 20s each while Wolvaardt and de Klerk also played their roles to put South Africa 1-0 up
Mashimbyi wants more long-format cricket for all-format development
"Opportunity for me to help players reach their true potential and, in doing so, increasing their consistency," new South Africa women's coach says
Heather Knight: Freya Kemp still in Ashes frame despite withdrawal from SA tour
Management cautious about allrounder's workload but hopeful she'll be fit come January
Dean sets up big win as England complete 3-0 sweep
South Africa could muster only 124, and England blazed past that total in just 11.3 overs