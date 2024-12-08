Matches (12)
SA Women vs ENG Women, 2nd ODI at Durban,SA vs ENG [W], Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Durban, December 08, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
8:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 03:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 601 Runs • 100.17 Avg • 88.38 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 411 Runs • 51.38 Avg • 91.33 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 371 Runs • 53 Avg • 98.14 SR
ME Bouchier
6 M • 237 Runs • 59.25 Avg • 110.23 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Khaka
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.79 Econ • 37.88 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.56 Econ • 36.33 SR
KL Cross
8 M • 15 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 21.86 SR
S Ecclestone
5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.06 Econ • 18.53 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Anneke Bosch 
Batting Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Mieke de Ridder 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Lara Goodall 
Middle order Batter
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ayabonga Khaka 
Bowler
Masabata Klaas 
Bowler
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Match details
Kingsmead, Durban
Series
England Women tour of South Africa
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1422
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-16.50
Match days8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
South Africa vs England Women News

All-round Kapp and Dercksen headline South Africa's confident win

They both picked three wickets and scored crucial 20s each while Wolvaardt and de Klerk also played their roles to put South Africa 1-0 up

Mashimbyi wants more long-format cricket for all-format development

"Opportunity for me to help players reach their true potential and, in doing so, increasing their consistency," new South Africa women's coach says

Heather Knight: Freya Kemp still in Ashes frame despite withdrawal from SA tour

Management cautious about allrounder's workload but hopeful she'll be fit come January

Dean sets up big win as England complete 3-0 sweep

South Africa could muster only 124, and England blazed past that total in just 11.3 overs

Mandla Mashimbyi appointed South Africa Women's head coach

His first assignment will be the ODI and Test legs of South Africa's ongoing home series against England

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W19143302.116
ENG-W22137281.369
IND-W16123250.616
SA-W22129250.393
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table