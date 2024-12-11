Matches (11)
SA vs SL (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SMAT (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs PAK (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)

SA Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Potchefstroom,SA vs ENG [W], Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), Potchefstroom, December 11, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
12:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 02:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 632 Runs • 105.33 Avg • 88.02 SR
M Kapp
10 M • 361 Runs • 40.11 Avg • 91.39 SR
TT Beaumont
10 M • 372 Runs • 53.14 Avg • 95.38 SR
ME Bouchier
6 M • 253 Runs • 63.25 Avg • 111.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Khaka
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.98 Econ • 37.88 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 35.66 SR
S Ecclestone
5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 17.38 SR
KL Cross
8 M • 13 Wkts • 3.99 Econ • 22.46 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Anneke Bosch 
Batting Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Mieke de Ridder 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Lara Goodall 
Middle order Batter
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Marizanne Kapp 
Allrounder
Ayabonga Khaka 
Bowler
Masabata Klaas 
Bowler
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Match details
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Series
England Women tour of South Africa
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1424
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days11 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
South Africa vs England Women News

England square series in style as Charlie Dean stars with hat-trick

South Africa rolled aside for 135 after dramatic collapse at Kingsmead

All-round Kapp and Dercksen headline South Africa's confident win

They both picked three wickets and scored crucial 20s each while Wolvaardt and de Klerk also played their roles to put South Africa 1-0 up

Mashimbyi wants more long-format cricket for all-format development

"Opportunity for me to help players reach their true potential and, in doing so, increasing their consistency," new South Africa women's coach says

Heather Knight: Freya Kemp still in Ashes frame despite withdrawal from SA tour

Management cautious about allrounder's workload but hopeful she'll be fit come January

Dean sets up big win as England complete 3-0 sweep

South Africa could muster only 124, and England blazed past that total in just 11.3 overs

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W20153322.179
ENG-W23147301.443
IND-W17124250.428
SA-W231210250.256
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table