SA Women vs ENG Women, 3rd ODI at Potchefstroom,SA vs ENG [W], Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), Potchefstroom, December 11, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Women
L
L
L
W
L
ENG Women
W
W
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W10 M • 632 Runs • 105.33 Avg • 88.02 SR
SA-W10 M • 361 Runs • 40.11 Avg • 91.39 SR
ENG-W10 M • 372 Runs • 53.14 Avg • 95.38 SR
ENG-W6 M • 253 Runs • 63.25 Avg • 111.45 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.98 Econ • 37.88 SR
SA-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 35.66 SR
ENG-W5 M • 13 Wkts • 3.29 Econ • 17.38 SR
ENG-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 3.99 Econ • 22.46 SR
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Opening Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1424
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
|Match days
|11 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
